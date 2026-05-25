BMW Zandvoort Race 2: Kelvin van der Linde Secures First DTM Victory

Kelvin van der Linde had a rollercoaster ride in Zandvoort, coming from behind to secure his first DTM victory, but nearly lost the lead due to a mid-race mistake. Despite a difficult track condition and safety car slowdowns, van der Linde was able to stay focused and capitalize on his fresh tyres to outpace his opponents.

Kelvin van der Linde celebrates his first DTM victory with BMW despite a mid-race mistake, admitting he was a bit annoyed with himself but managed to push through and outpace his opponents.

After being tracked down at the penultimate corner, Kumhobocht, van der Linde took advantage of his fresh tyres and Thierry Vermeulen’s driving error to make a daring move around the outside of Turn 7 and take the lead, ultimately securing his first BMW victory with the team. The Schubert driver credited his focus on a clean in-lap and out-lap for the win, as well as a tyre advantage at the end of the race.

This marks van der Linde’s first DTM victory in BMW colors and solidifies BMW’s first victory of the season





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Kelvin Van Der Linde DTM BMW Zandvoort Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Ferrari Marco Wittford Dörr Volkswagen Performance GT World Challenge GT World Challenge Europe

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