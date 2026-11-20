Bo Derek, who turned 70 on Friday, credits a healthy diet, swimming three days a week and everyday NEAT exercise for her youthful look.

Bo Derek, the actress known for her breakthrough role in the 1979 romantic comedy 10, celebrated her 70th birthday on Friday. Despite nearly five decades since her heyday, Bo Derek has barely aged a day in the eyes of many fans. She attributes her appearance to something she describes as simple: a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Bo Derek is married to actor John Corbett, who is 65. The pair live on a ranch in Santa Barbara, California, where Bo Derek begins her day at the crack of dawn to feed her dogs and horses before enjoying a morning coffee.

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Daily Movement and NEAT Exercise Explained

Bo Derek keeps in shape by swimming three days a week, even though she has admitted that she hates exercising. She also relies on Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, known as NEAT exercises, which she follows as part of her daily routine.

NEAT refers to the energy used to carry out any daily activity that is not a strict form of exercise. Most activities that involve being on your feet are included, such as cooking, carrying the shopping, gardening, playing with children or getting up and down for a tea break at work.

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Walking also plays a central role in this approach. Walking to the shops, the train station or simply walking the dog all count toward the daily movement that Bo Derek believes keeps a person fit.

In comments to Women's Fitness, Bo Derek said that she is quite expert at talking herself out of exercise. She named swimming and household chores as her main forms of activity, adding that life around the ranch keeps her fit. She also said that actually cleaning the house can be a great workout, and that she is not one for gyms.

Diet, Skincare and Avoiding Plastic Surgery

Bo Derek has ruled out cosmetic procedures and avoids plastic surgery at all costs. Instead, she maintains her skin with a daily tablespoon of sunscreen applied to her face, mixed with a couple of drops of foundation.

Bo Derek has acknowledged suffering sun damage after years spent outdoors surfing and sailing. She has nonetheless chosen not to pursue surgery, and she described the public pressure around her decision as a difficult balance.

Bo Derek recalled that she receives credit for not having had a facelift, yet people also ask why she does not do something about her appearance. She said that she is torn between these expectations, and that she keeps busy with other interests to avoid dwelling on the issue.

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Her eating habits are equally straightforward. Breakfast is not her favourite meal, so she usually has a simple bowl of oatmeal, boiled eggs or her favourite Danish pancakes. For lunch she focuses on plant-based foods and gets protein from nuts, grains and legumes, and she ends the day with a home-cooked dinner with John Corbett and a piece of dark chocolate to curb sweet cravings.

Marriage to John Corbett and Life Ahead

Bo Derek and John Corbett secretly married in 2020, after beginning to date in 2002. The couple kept the news quiet until the following year, when John Corbett revealed in an interview that they had married around Christmas time.

John Corbett said that the couple are quite private people and did not make an announcement, while all their friends and family knew. He explained that they wanted to end 2020 on a positive note, after many people hoped to forget that year.

The couple were introduced by John Corbett's talent agent, after he told the agent that he had no one to take to an Oscars party. John Corbett said he was very intimidated before first meeting Bo Derek, but Bo Derek described their connection as just an attraction and a comfort.

Bo Derek had previously lost her first husband, John Derek, to heart failure in 1998, and she had believed she would never find love again. She said that her second husband makes her laugh all the time and is full of life and joy. She added that they take things day by day and are starting to feel more settled together.