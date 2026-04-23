Bob Harris Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Update, Remains Optimistic About Return to Radio

Radio legend Bob Harris reveals his prostate cancer has spread to his spine, but expresses hope and determination to return to his BBC Radio 2 shows.

Beloved BBC radio presenter Bob Harris has shared a poignant update with his fans regarding his ongoing battle with prostate cancer . The 80-year-old, affectionately known as 'Whispering' Bob Harris , revealed on Instagram that the cancer has unfortunately spread to his upper spine, causing him 'excruciating pain'.

Following the discovery of the metastasis, Harris immediately commenced a course of radiotherapy, spending two weeks in hospital to receive treatment. He is now back home and focusing on recovery, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, colleagues at Radio 2, and his dedicated listeners. Harris, who was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007, detailed the challenging period in a heartfelt post accompanied by a photograph taken by his son.

He emphasized the strength he's drawing from his family, acknowledging their immense support during this difficult time. He also extended his thanks to Helen Thomas and the entire BBC Radio 2 team, including Zoe Ball, as well as the presenters who have been covering his shows, Darius Rucker and Shaun Keaveny.

Despite the setback, Harris remains optimistic and has set personal goals to return to his programs – 'Bob Harris Country' and 'Sounds of the 70s' – by mid-May and the end of May respectively. He expressed his eagerness to resume his broadcasting duties and reconnect with his audience.

This update comes two years after Harris previously spoke about the ongoing management of his cancer, highlighting the importance of regular check-ups for men over 50 and emphasizing that early detection can be life-saving. Throughout his illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, Harris has become a national treasure, receiving an OBE for his services to broadcasting in 2011.

His resilience and positive spirit are particularly inspiring given his previous health scare in 2019, when he suffered an aortic dissection while walking. He credited his fitness level, maintained through daily five-mile walks, with aiding his recovery from that life-threatening event. Harris’s latest update underscores his determination to continue sharing his passion for music with his listeners, even in the face of significant health challenges.

He conveyed his love and gratitude to everyone who has sent messages of support, promising to return to the airwaves as soon as he is able. The outpouring of well wishes from fans and fellow broadcasters demonstrates the profound impact Harris has had on the world of radio and the affection in which he is held by the public





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