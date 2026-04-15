Bob Iger Enlists Top Lawyer to Scrutinize Unsanctioned Disney Biography

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly using high-powered attorney Charles Harder to pressure the publisher and author of an upcoming biography, raising concerns about potential intimidation tactics and free press advocacy.

In a move that has drawn considerable attention, former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly employing high-powered legal counsel to scrutinize an unsanctioned biography in its nascent stages. According to a recent report from Puck, Disney retained the services of attorney Charles Harder , often described as a 'pit-bull' litigator, shortly after the announcement of the book. Sources indicate this action was undertaken on behalf of Iger himself.

This development is particularly noteworthy given Iger's public stance as a proponent of a free press, especially considering his wife, Willow Bay, serves as the dean of the University of Southern California's prestigious journalism school. Disney, the parent company of ABC News, finds itself in a complex situation as Iger, who stepped down as CEO last month at the age of 75, continues his role as a senior advisor.

The book in question, tentatively titled The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the Fight for the Soul of Disney, is poised to delve into the circumstances surrounding Iger's initial departure from the CEO position in 2020. His return to the helm was necessitated by a turbulent period under his successor, Bob Chapek, during the pandemic.

Charles Harder, 56, rose to prominence for his representation of Hulk Hogan in a landmark lawsuit against Gawker, resulting in a $140 million judgment in 2016. His legal portfolio also includes multiple engagements representing members of the Trump family, including the former president himself and figures like Jared Kushner and Melania Trump. Notably, Harder handled Donald Trump's defamation case against former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The current focus of Harder's legal efforts appears to be directed at longtime Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan and his publisher, HarperCollins, who are collaborating on the biography. Whelan, who has been a reporter for the Journal since 2010, described the book in February as an exploration of ‘one of the most fascinating personalities in corporate America over the last four or five decades.’

Since then, Puck has reported that a series of ‘threatening letters’ have been sent from Harder to HarperCollins. These communications reportedly request more time for Disney to ‘fact-check’ the book, while also framing Whelan's journalistic approach as potentially biased due to his prior coverage styles. The letters are also said to be ‘fishing for clues as to what is being included’ in the manuscript.

Sources have characterized this concerted effort as a potential ‘campaign of intimidation,’ with Iger allegedly orchestrating the strategy. While Harder's client is officially Disney, the underlying motivation appears to be Iger's personal concern about the book's potential revelations. Sources have informed Puck that Iger has repeatedly voiced his anxieties to staff members regarding the book's anticipated content.

Matthew Belloni, a respected figure in Hollywood for his insider reporting, has refrained from detailing specific potential contents of the book, citing a lack of his own independent verification. Belloni, however, speculated that Harder's role is likely intended to ‘kill aspects of the book, particularly anything potentially unflattering about Iger.’

This legal strategy echoes Harder's past actions, such as his 2018 representation of Donald Trump in sending demand letters to Steve Bannon and author Michael Wolff, who were working on Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a book that presented a critical portrayal of the Trump administration. In the same year, Harder also represented Trump in the defamation suit brought by Stormy Daniels, which was ultimately dismissed with prejudice, and Trump was awarded nearly $300,000 in legal fees.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Disney, Iger, and Whelan for comment on these developments. The release date for the biography has not yet been announced. Iger is expected to fully retire from his advisory role at the end of the year. The reported legal campaign commenced prior to Iger relinquishing his CEO title last month, when Josh D'Amaro was appointed as his successor.





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