Saint Etienne frontman Bob Stanley ends touring to publish a definitive book on The Shadows, honoring their legacy as pioneers of British rock and roll.

Bob Stanley has confirmed his departure from active touring with the British pop group Saint Etienne following their recent farewell tour. The 60-year-old musician and author is shifting his primary focus from the stage to the written word, aiming to restore the historical standing of the instrumental rock band The Shadows. This transition marks a significant career pivot for Stanley, who remains an influential figure in both contemporary pop music and music journalism.

Saint Etienne Farewell and Future Plans

Stanley recently spoke with The Yorkshire Post via video call from his home in Saltaire, reflecting on the band's final major concert series. He described the recent performances as easily the best tour Saint Etienne has ever undertaken, despite the emotional weight of saying goodbye to life on the road. The farewell shows were well-received, allowing the group to connect with fans one last time in a professional setting before retiring from regular gigs.

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While the main touring cycle is concluding, Stanley clarified that Saint Etienne will perform a few remaining dates in Australia and Europe. These final shows will serve as farewells to regions the band has not yet visited. Beyond these specific engagements, Stanley intends to withdraw from the touring circuit, with exceptions reserved for only one or two festival appearances. He also noted potential guest slots with the Pet Shop Boys and expressed a wry willingness to accept an invitation to perform at Glastonbury, a possibility that became reality just ten days after the interview.

Return to Journalism and Music History

With his touring commitments winding down, Stanley is returning to his roots in journalism and historical writing. His career began in music press, holding positions at prominent publications including the NME and Melody Maker. Over time, he evolved into an acclaimed pop historian, authoring two highly regarded books titled Yeah Yeah Yeah: The Story of Modern Pop and Let's Do It: The Birth of Pop Music. These works are widely considered definitive texts on the subject of modern pop culture and its evolution.

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Stanley's bibliography also includes collaborative works focusing on the Bee Gees and The Fall, written alongside his partner Tessa Norton. His latest literary project is a comprehensive biography of The Shadows, a band that significantly influenced the landscape of British rock and roll. This new book aims to correct historical oversights and highlight the band's foundational role in the industry, drawing on Stanley's deep personal connection to their early music.

Restoring the Legacy of The Shadows

The Shadows are credited with pioneering the British rock group format, utilizing a configuration of two guitars, bass, and drums before The Beatles and other major acts popularized the structure. Formed initially as The Drifters, the group achieved massive success with instrumental hits in the 1950s and early 1960s. They secured five number-one instrumental singles in the UK, a feat accomplished before the advent of the British Invasion led by the Fab Four. Their compilation album 22 Golden Greats, released in 1977, sold a million copies, demonstrating their enduring popularity even during the rise of punk rock.

Stanley emphasizes that the band's musical innovation extended beyond their hit singles. Lead guitarist Hank Marvin utilized the first Fender Stratocaster in Britain and pioneered the use of Vox amplifiers, technologies that became standard for subsequent beat groups. Marvin's clean, single-note guitar style influenced legendary musicians such as David Gilmour, Brian May, Mark Knopfler, and Pete Townshend. Furthermore, the band's signature tune, Apache, has been heavily sampled in hip-hop, earning it the nickname hip-hop's national anthem.

Musical Origins and Cultural Impact

Stanley's passion for The Shadows stems from his childhood memories in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. He recalls his parents discarding older 45s to listen to albums, which included instrumental tracks by The Shadows. One of his favorite early records was FBI, a track chosen for its exotic sound and the inclusion of a slow B-side song called Midnight. He also possessed a copy of Dynamite by Cliff Richard and The Shadows, an early rock and roll single that helped cement his long-term interest in the genre.

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The members of The Shadows were initially jazz musicians who transitioned into skiffle and then rock and roll. Musicians such as Jet Harris, Tony Meehan, and Brian Bennett brought serious jazz training to the genre, distinguishing them from many of their contemporaries. Stanley compares the modernizing vision of Hank Marvin to that of T Dan Smith, the former leader of Newcastle-upon-Tyne Council, noting that both men sought to transform their cultural environments. By documenting this history, Stanley hopes to ensure that the contributions of these working-class musicians from Newcastle and London are properly recognized in the annals of music history.