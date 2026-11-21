Bobby Lucero, stepson of Thomas Markle's ex-wife, details how Thomas Markle's trips to Asia were known family secrets. This new testimony adds context to the child abuse investigation.

Bobby Lucero, the stepson of Roslyn Loveless, has provided unprecedented insight into the private life of Thomas Markle, revealing that the father of the Duchess of Sussex engaged in regular trips to Asia that were considered an open secret within the family. Lucero, who is the son of Loveless and the half-brother to Thomas Markle's other children, stated that he first learned of these travels when he was approximately nine or ten years old. The revelations come as Thomas Markle faces serious legal scrutiny following his arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Core Details of The Asia Travel Allegations

Lucero, a 45-year-old automotive shop manager, confirmed that his older siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, frequently discussed their father's overseas excursions. These siblings, who lived with their father in California for several years, would casually mention that he was traveling again, specifically referring to these journeys as his "girls' trips." Lucero recalled hearing stories from his siblings that their father would visit the Philippines or similar locations in Asia. He noted that while the specific ages of the women involved were never explicitly stated during his childhood, he assumed as he grew older that the trips involved visiting sex workers.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr Cleared Fit for Trial on Child Abuse Image Charges

Stepfather's Confirmation of Known Behavior

Lucero's testimony is supported by Anthony Gonzales, Loveless's second husband, who remained on good terms with her after their divorce in the mid-1990s. Gonzales, a retired businessman aged 69, corroborated that the preference for young girls was a known fact within their social circle. He described it as something that was "in the air" and easily picked up by those around them. Although Gonzales could not pinpoint exactly who had shared this information, he confirmed that Markle Sr's inclination toward younger women was common knowledge. He also praised Loveless as a good woman, suggesting her intense dislike for her ex-husband may have stemmed from his infidelity and potentially his alleged abuse of underage girls.

Advertisement

The Letter to the Metropolitan Police

A pivotal element of this case is a handwritten letter sent by Roslyn Loveless to the Metropolitan Police in January 2019. Loveless showed this letter to Lucero during his daily visits to his mother, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 79. Loveless urged her son to read the document, which contained horrific allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. The letter alleged that Markle had told her he traveled to the Philippines and Thailand because he believed 12-year-olds were of legal age in those jurisdictions. Lucero admitted he only skim-read the letter at the time, driven by a sense of frustration with what he perceived as his mother's obsession with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Impact on the Ongoing Criminal Investigation

Lucero now regrets not taking the letter more seriously, believing he is the only person who read its contents before it was mailed. The Metropolitan Police failed to take immediate action upon receiving the letter, a decision they have since referred to an independent investigation. The case gained new momentum in July when Thomas Markle Jr. made allegations against his father in the Philippines, where both men were living. Thomas Markle Jr. provided local police with materials and images found among his father's possessions in Cebu. This evidence helped widen the investigation to the United States, leading to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement and Thomas Markle's subsequent arrest in Florida.