Bobby Norris Reveals Facelift After Years of Depression and Online Abuse

TOWIE star Bobby Norris opens up about his mental health struggles and decision to undergo a facelift, revealing a history of depression, online trolling, and a fractured friendship with Gemma Collins.

It was among the saddest conversations I’ve ever had with a celebrity. In August 2020, while holidaying on the Greek island of Mykonos, I had dinner with The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris .

The setting was the beautiful and expensive Sea Satin restaurant, overlooking the Aegean Sea. Bobby was with his close friend and fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins, who was navigating a difficult breakup with James ‘Arg’ Argent. Gemma, despite her own distress, brought Bobby to Mykonos, deeply concerned for his wellbeing.

We shared laughter discussing their hotel arrangements, but the conversation soon turned serious as Gemma recounted the hardships she faced during her relationship with Arg, including the heartbreak of a miscarriage. However, what truly struck me was the underlying sadness in Bobby. After several drinks, he confided in me about his struggles with depression. He revealed that Gemma, despite her sometimes brash exterior, had been incredibly worried and had urged him to join her on the trip.

This was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s possible the lockdown contributed to his mental state. Bobby admitted he was attempting a body transformation, driven by anxiety over his appearance stemming from online trolling he experienced after appearing on TOWIE. He was actively working out to achieve this goal. I was genuinely concerned for him and suggested he consider a break from public life, as it was clearly taking a toll.

Months earlier, Bobby had bravely shared with MPs the devastating impact of online abuse on his mental health, stating it had triggered his anxiety and caused significant problems. This conversation resurfaced in my mind when I saw him on ITV’s This Morning last week, unveiling his facelift at the age of 39. He calmly explained his decision, attributing it to ten years of ‘abusing fillers’ which had left his skin ‘like a deflated balloon’.

The surgery, performed in Turkey in March, involved a facelift, neck lift, and lower blepharoplasty to address under-eye bags. The dramatic change in his appearance has shocked many of his fans and followers. He admitted he was still swollen from the procedure. Former colleagues expressed concern, particularly given his young age.

An insider revealed that Bobby struggled to adjust to fame and the constant scrutiny, finding it difficult to cope with criticism and the effects of online trolling. Gemma Collins once confided in me that she constantly worried about Bobby’s state of mind, being a fiercely loyal friend.

However, they are no longer in contact after a severe fallout several years ago. Their history on TOWIE was marked by frequent and often explosive arguments, though Gemma has since admitted to sometimes instigating these conflicts to give Bobby more screen time. Recently, Gemma expressed her desire to reconnect with Bobby on the Wright At Home podcast, revealing she had tried to call him with Chloe Sims, but he didn’t answer.

She openly stated she’d ‘love to see Bobby again’ and doesn’t know his whereabouts. Bobby responded on social media, explaining that Gemma has multiple phone numbers, making it difficult for him to reach her. He acknowledged someone had approached him about Gemma’s attempts to contact him. This situation highlights the complex and often turbulent nature of their friendship, and the underlying concern Gemma still holds for Bobby’s wellbeing.

The drastic step of undergoing a facelift, coupled with his past struggles with depression and online abuse, paints a picture of a man deeply affected by the pressures of fame and the relentless judgment of others. It serves as a stark reminder of the hidden battles many public figures face, and the importance of prioritizing mental health in an increasingly scrutinizing world.

The story underscores the damaging effects of online trolling and the lengths people will go to in an attempt to regain control over their image and self-esteem. It also raises questions about the pressures within reality television and the long-term impact of seeking validation through external appearances





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Bobby Norris Gemma Collins TOWIE Facelift Depression Online Abuse Mental Health

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