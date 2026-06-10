Bobby Norris Reveals Massive Cosmetic Surgery Spend and Desire to End Seven-Year Feud With Gemma Collins

Former TOWIE star Bobby Norris opens up about spending over 50,000 pounds on fillers and undergoing a facelift, while expressing his hope to reconcile with Gemma Collins.

Bobby Norris , the well-known former star of The Only Way Is Essex, recently appeared on The Vanessa Feltz Show to share an incredibly candid account of his journey with cosmetic enhancements.

The 39-year-old reality personality admitted to spending a staggering sum of more than 50,000 pounds on dermal fillers before eventually deciding to undergo a full facelift. Norris described his relationship with cosmetic procedures over the last decade as an abuse of fillers, explaining that the pressure of being in the public eye for so long contributed to his decisions.

Having spent over ten years on various reality television platforms and maintaining a high-profile presence on social media, he feels that his life is essentially an open book. He believes it is crucial to be honest with his followers about the reality of these procedures, challenging the common misconception that plastic surgery is a quick fix.

He noted that many people mistakenly believe a new face or body can be achieved in mere minutes, whereas the reality involves significant recovery time, swelling, and bruising, which he has documented openly for his fans to see. During the interview, Vanessa Feltz presented a photograph of Bobby from 2012, dating back to when he first joined the cast of TOWIE.

The contrast between his original appearance and his current look was stark, leading to a deep dive into the specific treatments he has undergone. Norris admitted that almost every part of his face has been altered, including his nose, teeth, hairline, beard, cheeks, and neck, with only his eyes remaining largely untouched. He confessed that he fell down a rabbit hole of cosmetic enhancements, often tempted by free treatments offered during his tenure on the show.

He detailed a comprehensive list of surgeries, including an upper left blepharoplasty to treat his eyelids, the removal of buccal fat from his cheeks to sharpen his facial structure, and extensive liposuction targeting both his chin and his entire body. The reality star admitted that there came a point where he no longer recognized himself, realizing the extent of the changes only after seeing paparazzi photographs or specific images where the alterations became overly apparent.

Vanessa Feltz expressed surprise at the extent of the work, suggesting that he was already a very attractive individual before the interventions began. Beyond the discussion of his physical transformation, Bobby Norris also used the platform to address a long-standing emotional rift in his personal life. He revealed a heartfelt desire to end a seven-year feud with his former best friend, Gemma Collins.

The two had once been incredibly close, sharing memories of extended holidays and spontaneous trips to health farms where they would stay far longer than planned. Reflecting on the nature of their fallout, Bobby noted that the cause was not particularly deep or irreparable, but rather a matter of loyalty and expectations. He mused on the process of growing up and the realization that different people bring different levels of effort to a relationship.

He explained that while he might offer one hundred percent loyalty, it is unfair to be angry when another person can only match that with seventy percent. This newfound perspective on friendship and maturity has led him to reach out, suggesting a simple lunch date to catch up and move past the years of silence.

By sharing both his physical struggles with self-image and his emotional journey toward forgiveness, Norris provided a rare glimpse into the pressures and personal evolutions of a long-term reality television personality





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