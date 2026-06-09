Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has revealed his transfer strategy for the upcoming season, stating that he will be looking for big, strong players to bolster his team. O'Neill's side has been criticized for being too small and vulnerable to bullying by opposing teams. He has already begun the rebuilding process, with the management team searching for new arrivals to add physicality to the team. The Northern Irishman has a reputation for fielding tough and physical teams, and it seems that he will be following a similar approach with Celtic.

Bobo's gonna get ye again as a giant Martin O'Neill claim spells out his soaring Celtic transfer strategy . Survive that lot and Rob Douglas could quickly whip off the gloves and start swinging his massive shovel hands.

There was an old saying about the team that drinks together wins together but O'Neill's group in his first spell was more like the team that fights together lifts trophies together. There was no doubt his Celtic side of the early 2000s could play but they were also the kind of gang that you wouldn't want to meet down a dark alley never mind on a football pitch.

O'Neill joked himself that Hartson gave him a fright one time when the big frontman took the huff and looked like he was winding up to throw a hook after getting the hook. The Northern Irishman held his ground and secretly loved having a side who weren't afraid to swing at each other as well as rivals.

He was part of a Nottingham Forest side that would have kicked their grannies as well but he always reckons his Hoops team would have held their own in a square go even against Kenny Burns and co. O'Neill speaking exclusively on the Record Celtic Podcast a few years ago said I think you just tried to stay out of the way of Bobo that's for sure. Stiliyan Petrov used to get involved as well.

He was such a good looking young fella the last thing you want to see him is needing some treatment to his face. But they were strong they wanted to win which was great. I genuinely didn't mind that sometimes you had to encourage it. That Forest team yeah Kenny Burns was very strong and very ugly obviously and very particular when he took his teeth out and Larry Lloyd had a big say on proceedings.

It's different days now of course and players will roll over like they've been hit by a bus as the slightest whiff of contact. It's something O'Neill noticed when he returned for his first rescue spell following the departure of Brendan Rodgers last October. The stand-in boss steadied the ship on the home front but the Europa League clash against Midtjylland was an eye opener.

The class of 2026 showed they had true grit in the way they managed to fight their way to the Double in epic fashion. But as O'Neill prepares to be unveiled as permanent boss for the foreseeable it's got supporters wondering what his team is going to look like next season. And O'Neill might want to strengthen his side in more ways than one.

Speaking on his Let's be Frank podcast this week he said I'll tell you something there won't be any wee guys coming in. There will be big players coming in because Martin likes big strong players to go and bully teams. It's something Celtic haven't had for years. They got bullied against the likes of Rangers Livingston Motherwell.

O'Neill tried to add a bit of height to the team in January but the less said about that window the better. On paper Tomas Cvancara and Junior Adamu fitted the bill to add some physicality in the opposition box. The pair of them were over six feet but it was clear from the first minute of his debut that Cvancara certainly wasn't going to be another Chris Sutton.

O'Neill tested him out in those first few minutes at Tynecastle and six times in the first 10 minutes Celts went long to the frontman and all six times he was beaten in the air. The Freiburg striker did a decent enough job as an out ball in Stuttgart in March but was bundled around like a crash test dummy at Ibrox a few days later before being hooked at half-time and apart from a 15 minute sub show in the defeat at Tannadice was never seen again.

The loan strikers didn't work out but it was an indication of the profile O'Neill was looking for and is likely to seek again. The management team has already been on the hunt for new arrivals and the rebuilding process will be ramped up in the next few weeks.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martin O'neill Celtic FC Transfer Strategy Big Players Physicality Bullying Rebuilding Process

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin O'Neill a 'no-brainer' for Celtic – now major rebuild awaitsWith Martin O'Neill poised to be confirmed as Celtic manager after two interim spells last season, how big is the summer rebuild he is tasked with?

Read more »

Martin O'Neill a 'no-brainer' for Celtic – now major rebuild awaitsWith Martin O'Neill poised to be confirmed as Celtic manager after two interim spells last season, how big is the summer rebuild he is tasked with?

Read more »

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill to stay but faces challengesCeltic manager Martin O'Neill will remain in charge for another season despite fan skepticism. The team will face transfer market challenges and potential departures, while rivals Rangers are expected to strengthen. O'Neill's leadership and the players' commitment are praised, but questions arise about squad depth and the physical demands of the Scottish game.

Read more »

Celtic board 'go missing' over manager appointment - expert taken aback by Martin O'Neill dealMartin O'Neill is closing in on being announced as the next permanent Celtic manager despite initally agreeing to an interim spell. The 74-year-old enjoyed two

Read more »