Bodies were pulled from the water at Bradley Brook, near Philips Park by rescue crews. A man has died and the incident is still under investigation.

A jogger saw the man in the water and reported it soon after 8am. Emergency services were called soon after that, based on the jogger's report. A man has been confirmed dead in the incident, with investigation in early stages.

Clough in a tragic discovery on Sunday morning (May 17). The body of the man was pulled from the water at Bradley Brook, near Philips Park by rescue crews at around 8am.

Officers, along with paramedics, were called to reports of a body in the river. The man had been seen in the water by a passing jogger who alerted emergency services. An air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene along with multiple water rescue units, police and ambulances.

A scene was put in place around the area amid the response, with police vehicles seen along Tottington Lane.later confirmed a man died and that they are currently in the early stages of their investigation. They added that despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly passed away at the scene. Police also confirmed the emergency call came from a member of the public. The man has not yet been identified, with enquiries ongoing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police. A spokesperson for the force said: 'Shortly after 8am on Sunday 17 May 2026, officers were called to Prestwich Clough, Prestwich to reports of a body in the River Irwell.

'Officers attended and a man was pulled from the water. Despite best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly passed away at the scene.

'Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the man came to be in the water, and we would ask anyone with information who may have been in the area to contact ourselves via 101 quoting log 725 of 17.05.2026.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dead Discovery Emergency Services Multiple Water Rescue Units Jogger Report River Water Incident Investigation Confirmation Of Death Early Stages Force Spokeswoman Reported Incident Public Member Via Call Anyone With Info Urged Contact To Police Any Info On Location Get Call 101 Quoting 725 Onsole Cases River Point Near Philips Park Sit Areas Witnessed By Jogger For Water Point Conf Info Any Case Wanted Kindly Call Police

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