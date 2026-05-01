Bodmin Jail Hotel: A Haunted Luxury Retreat with a Dark Past

Bodmin Jail Hotel in Cornwall is a former prison turned luxury hotel, known for its ghostly encounters and rich history. Once a Victorian-era jail, the site has been transformed into a unique five-star retreat, complete with haunted rooms, fine dining in the old chapel, and immersive ghost tours. Guests and staff alike have reported unexplained phenomena, making it one of the UK’s most haunted hotels.

Bodmin Jail Hotel in Cornwall is not your average luxury retreat. While it boasts all the high-end amenities one would expect from a five-star establishment, it also carries a chilling secret—it is one of the most haunted hotels in the UK.

The former prison, which opened in 1779 and once housed over 200 inmates, has been meticulously transformed into a unique hospitality experience, blending history with modern comfort. Guests staying in Room 311, for instance, have reported eerie occurrences such as doors opening and closing on their own, while cleaning staff have witnessed the bathroom door swinging without explanation.

The hotel’s chief executive officer, Rob Cox, acknowledges the building’s dark past, noting that its small windows and cellular rooms are unmistakable remnants of its time as a Victorian-era prison. The jail’s original purpose was reform, with harsh conditions intended to shock prisoners into better behavior. After closing in the 1920s, the site fell into disrepair before being repurposed into the luxury hotel it is today.

The transformation was no small feat—Rob recalls arriving to find the building in ruins, overgrown with ivy and trees sprouting from its walls. The renovation required immense creativity, including the installation of steel balconies lowered through the roof. Despite its modern upgrades, the hotel retains its historic atmosphere, with the former chapel now serving as a fine-dining restaurant and the library functioning as a lounge.

However, the past is never far away. Staff and guests alike have reported unexplained phenomena, from glasses moving across tables on CCTV to curtains fluttering in still air. Housekeeping supervisor Rea Gillen describes Room 311 as particularly haunted, with doors opening and closing by themselves. The hotel embraces its ghostly reputation, offering nightly ghost-hunting tours and an immersive museum next door that delves into the prison’s dark history.

For those drawn to the macabre, Bodmin Jail Hotel offers a stay unlike any other—a blend of opulence and the supernatural





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