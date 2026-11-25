Police Scotland confirms a body found in Springholm is linked to the missing person case of Kelsey Hunter. Daniel McKnight has been charged with murder following an intensive multi-day search operation in Kirkcudbrightshire.

Police Scotland confirmed that a body discovered during the search for missing twenty-year-old Kelsey Hunter is directly connected to the ongoing murder investigation. The discovery occurred in a wooded area within the village of Springholm, Dumfries and Galloway, bringing a somber development to a case that has gripped the local community since her disappearance.

Body Discovery and Legal Proceedings

The body was located in the wooded area of Springholm, where intensive search efforts had been conducted over several days prior to the finding. Although formal identification has not yet been completed, authorities verified that Kelsey Hunter's family has been informed of the discovery. Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath stated that a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Also read Man charged with murder following disappearance of Kelsey Hunter

This discovery follows the recent court appearance of Kelsey Hunter's boyfriend, Daniel McKnight, who appeared in court charged with murder and two additional unspecified charges. The twenty-one-year-old did not submit a plea during the hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court again within eight days to address the formal legal proceedings against him.

Last Known Movements and Search Timeline

Kelsey Hunter was last seen in Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland, at approximately 5pm on Saturday. Since her disappearance, law enforcement agencies have deployed significant resources to locate her. The search intensified over the subsequent days, culminating in the forensic examination of the wooded site in Springholm where the body was eventually found.

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Forensic investigators were present at the scene near the village of Springholm on November 24, working meticulously to secure evidence and understand the timeline of events. The location in Dumfries and Galloway has become a focal point for the investigation, with officers conducting door-to-door inquiries to gather additional information from residents in the immediate vicinity.

Police Statements and Community Impact

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath, leading the Major Investigation Team, expressed condolences to Kelsey Hunter's family, describing the period as extremely difficult. He noted that specialist officers are supporting the family, who are described as completely heartbroken. The police team is working around the clock to provide answers and support during this traumatic time.

Emma Dodds, the local area commander, acknowledged the concern within the local community regarding the heightened police presence. She assured the public that a significant amount of resources are dedicated to the investigation. Uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division and the Major Investigation Team will remain in the area over the coming days to continue inquiries.

Investigation Appeal and Next Steps

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Police Scotland is actively appealing for information from the public to assist in building a comprehensive picture of Kelsey Hunter's movements. Detective Chief Inspector McGrath emphasized the importance of reviewing her activities in the days and weeks prior to her being reported missing. Investigators thanked those who have already provided assistance and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The investigation continues with extensive work remaining to establish the full details of the case. Friends of Kelsey Hunter are specifically encouraged to contact the police if they possess any information that has not yet been shared. The legal proceedings against Daniel McKnight will proceed according to the court schedule, while forensic and field investigations continue to support the prosecution's case.