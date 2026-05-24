Body found in public toilet near Banbury landmark

A woman's body was found in a public toilet near a historical landmark in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in an incident that police are treating as unexplained. The woman's body was discovered in a toilet located on West Bar Street on May 23 at 8.20am. Officers have launched an investigation into her death and are appealing for anyone with information that might aid their investigation to get in touch. The woman's body has not yet been identified, and police are still in the initial stages of this investigation. A police spokesperson said that the body was found by officers who attended the public toilets on West Bar Street, close to the Banbury Cross, and that they are treating the death as unexplained. The Banbury Cross was erected in 1859, and the woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the historic monument. Thames Valley police are urging anyone who may have information to come forward and contact them on 101 quoting reference 43260255904. If anyone has any information regarding this unexplained death, please make contact with us on 101 quoting reference 43260255904. The Woman's body was found in a toilet near the Banbury Cross a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in the market town of Banbury Oxfordshire on May 23. Police are treating the death as unexplained The woman's body was discovered in a toilet located on West Bar Street. The Police are treating the death as unexplained Thames Valley police are appealing for information about the woman's death. The woman's body has not yet been identified. Thames Valley police are treating the incident as unexplained. Thames Valley police are treating the woman's death as unexplained in the market town of Banbury Oxfordshire.

A woman's body was found in a public toilet on West Bar Street near the 16th century Banbury Cross on May 23 The woman has not yet been identified and the police are treating the death as unexplained after launching an investigation into the woman's death.

Officers attended the public toilets on West Bar Street, close to the Banbury Cross, and sadly found the body of a woman. The Banbury Cross was erected in 1859 to celebrate the wedding of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter and is located on a roundabout in the centre of town The monument also inspired the nursery rhyme Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross.

The woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the Banbury Cross, a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in the market town of Banbury, Oxfordshire, yesterday as police launch a probe into the unexplained death. Thames Valley police are appealing for anyone with information that might aid their investigation to get in touch The woman's body was found in a public toilet on West Bar Street near the Banbury Cross and has not yet been identified and the police are treating the death as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: Officers attended the public toilets on West Bar Street, close to the Banbury Cross, and sadly found the body of a woman. We are still in the initial stages of this investigation, and the woman has not yet been identified. If anyone has any information regarding this unexplained death, please make contact with us on 101 quoting reference 43260255904.

The woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the 16th century Banbury Cross, a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in the market town of Banbury, Oxfordshire





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Body Found Public Toilet Banbury Cross Oxfordshire Unexplained Death Police Investigation

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