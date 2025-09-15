Body Found On Southport Beach Identified As Missing Father TJay Waters

Forensic testing has confirmed that a body found on Southport beach in July belonged to TJay Waters, a 36-year-old father who had been missing since March. Merseyside Police have confirmed the identity and have said his family is receiving support.

A body discovered on Southport beach in July has been officially identified as TJay Waters, a young father who went missing months earlier. As reported by the ECHO, TJay Waters, 36, disappeared on Wednesday, March 5, with his last known sighting being the day before at Cash Converters in Southport town centre. His mother, Sandra, made a heartfelt plea in August, urging her son to return home and assuring him of their love and concern.

She appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.A friend of TJay, Mark Webster, also joined the search efforts, creating posters, organizing a Facebook group called 'Help find TJay', and rallying community support. On Monday, Merseyside Police confirmed that forensic tests had identified the body found on Southport beach on Sunday, July 13, as TJay Waters. Police stated that his family had been informed and were receiving support during this difficult time.News of TJay's death prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media. Friends and family remembered TJay fondly, sharing cherished memories and expressing their condolences. A candlelit vigil was held at the RSPB Marshside site on Southport beach, where close friends and family gathered to pay their respects. Flowers, photos, and a Liverpool FC scarf were left at the gate of the site, serving as a poignant tribute to the young father





