Body Language Expert Decodes Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Confident Arrival and Humble Gestures in Australia

An analysis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language on their first day in Australia reveals a confident Harry embracing the spotlight and a Meghan employing a mix of established royal gestures and overt displays of humility. Experts note Harry's assertive demeanor, while Meghan's use of classic royal tour mannerisms is seen alongside deliberate signals of gratitude and modesty.

On the inaugural day of their four-day visit to Australia , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's body language offered a compelling narrative, according to expert analysis. Prince Harry , radiating outward confidence, appeared to revel in the spotlight of a warm reception, striding ahead as the couple arrived at the Australia n National Veterans Arts Museum. His demeanor suggested an enjoyment of being back in the public eye Down Under, a stark contrast to Meghan's more reserved approach. The Duchess, exhibiting what has been described as 'humility' through established royal tour gestures, maintained a firm grip on her husband's arm, signaling a supportive role.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex disembarked in Melbourne after a business class flight from Los Angeles, leaving their children, Archie and Lilibet, at their California home. Body language expert Judi James observed Harry's energetic pace and expansive gestures at the museum, interpreting them as signals of excited arrival and a desire to be the primary focus. James noted Harry's 'splayed chest' and the way he 'strides ahead dominating the attention,' indicating he was taking charge and acting as the 'main star of the show,' even gently guiding Meghan forward with a pat on the back. This display of self-assuredness was a key takeaway from their initial public appearance.

Their first engagement of the day included a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. There, they were met by approximately 70 staff, parents, and young patients. The couple engaged enthusiastically with the crowd, subsequently visiting the Adolescent Oncology and Rehabilitation ward and participating in a garden therapy session. During these interactions, Meghan appeared to draw upon mannerisms honed during her time as a working royal, despite her departure from royal duties six years prior. James highlighted Meghan's adoption of classic royal tour traditions, such as 'hailing waves,' extended handshakes with patients in bed, and 'floor-crouches' to connect with children. The mirrored, elegant, and upright arrivals were also noted as distinctly regal elements. However, James also pointed out contrasting non-verbal cues intended to convey humility, describing Meghan's gestures as adding 'flower sprinkles to one of her dishes.'

One notable instance of this performed humility, according to James, occurred upon entering the hospital atrium. Harry, upon being met by fans, placed a hand across his chest in a gesture interpreted as surprise, humility, and gratitude. James likened this 'heart-covering ritual' to an actor or singer's response to applause, a theatrical bow taken on stage. This gesture, she suggested, was intended to project a sense of gratitude before they proceeded with their walkabout. The couple's characteristic tactility was also evident, suggesting a desire to showcase the continued strength of their relationship.

The four-day itinerary includes an Invictus Australia event in Sydney and Meghan's participation in the 'Her Best Life' retreat. Despite claims of the 2026 trip being privately funded, concerns have been raised regarding Australian taxpayers footing some of the security costs, leading to a petition urging the Sussexes to cover all expenses themselves. Harry's approach seemed to be a blend of confident engagement and carefully curated displays of humility, aiming to navigate any public scrutiny





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