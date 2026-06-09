Body‑Language Expert Dissects Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Monaco Grand Prix Romance

Kim Kardashian's debut as an F1 WAG at Monaco and a post‑race champagne spray sparked analysis from body‑language specialist Judi James, who suggests the couple's affection is more staged than heartfelt.

Kim Kardashian made a high‑profile appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix , stepping into the role of a Formula One "WAG" as she accompanied her boyfriend, seven‑time world champion Lewis Hamilton .

The pair were seen cheering together as Hamilton crossed the line in second place, and the celebratory scene was amplified by a kiss that quickly attracted the attention of body‑language analyst Judi James. James, who specializes in decoding interpersonal signals, argued that the moment revealed a subtle imbalance in the couple's dynamic.

While Hamilton leaned in for a brief peck on the cheek, Kardashian intensified the gesture by pressing her face firmly against his shoulder, holding on tightly and projecting an expression of bliss. According to James, this "loving cling" transformed what might have been a casual peck into a more overt display of affection, suggesting that Kardashian was the more active initiator of romantic signaling. The analyst's commentary did not stop at the podium kiss.

She also scrutinised Hamilton's post‑race champagne spray, noting that the frothy liquid drenched Kardashian's expensive designer dress and carefully styled hair. James questioned whether Hamilton, in that moment, was fully attuned to his partner's comfort, describing the incident as a potential "red‑card" in the eyes of many observers.

She highlighted that Kardashian's attire, chosen for its high‑fashion appeal, seemed ill‑suited to being soaked in alcohol‑laden bubbles, and she speculated whether the gesture was meant to assert dominance, playfully tease, or simply celebrate in a traditional Formula One fashion. Further private footage captured on Hamilton's yacht added more data points for James' analysis.

In a series of photographs, Kardashian wrapped her arms around Hamilton's neck in what the analyst termed a "guppy kiss" - a light, affectionate peck that conveys pride and mutual support without crossing into overt sexual display. James observed that the couple exchanged smiles and a reciprocal hug, reinforcing a narrative of friendship and brand synergy.

While the partnership undoubtedly boosts the public profiles of both celebrities, James concluded that the chemistry lacks the simmering intensity characteristic of Kardashian's former high‑profile relationships, such as with Kanye West or Pete Davidson. This more restrained interaction may reflect a strategic coupling designed to enhance mutual marketability rather than a deeply passionate romance





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