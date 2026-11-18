Judi James analyzes Donald Trump's body language at the Apec summit, claiming he dominated Vladimir Putin through strategic gestures and positioning in Shenzhen.

Body language expert Judi James declared Donald Trump the victor in a silent power struggle during his recent interactions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. The analysis focuses on the non-verbal cues exchanged during the welcome banquet and subsequent group photograph sessions, highlighting how the US President manipulated social etiquette to assert dominance.

Strategic Handshake Protocol

Donald Trump secured what experts describe as a comprehensive victory by manipulating the traditional order of introductions and physical greetings. According to Judi James, the American leader arrived last to the stage, which intentionally left Vladimir Putin waiting in the wings, a move that signals a reduction in power for the Russian leader. Trump bypassed standard hosting etiquette by initiating the handshake with Xi Jinping from approximately six feet away, extending his hand with a palm up and a cocked thumb to signal supreme confidence.

Also read Historic Summit in Shenzhen: Xi, Putin, and Trump Converge Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

This aggressive greeting prevented Xi Jinping from taking the initiative, establishing immediate control over the interaction. James noted that while the host typically initiates such gestures, Trump's proactive approach forced the Chinese leader to respond on his terms. The physical distance was closed only after Trump had already established the dynamic of the encounter, setting the tone for the rest of the diplomatic engagement.

Contrasting Diplomatic Warmth

The interaction between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping was characterized by deliberate displays of closeness and emotional connection that starkly contrasted with the subsequent encounter with Vladimir Putin. Trump pulled Xi Jinping's hand toward his own torso and reached to grab his elbow in a ritual designed to upgrade the level of intimacy. He tapped Xi's elbow twice while maintaining solid eye contact and tilting his head to signal warmth, before patting it again as he turned toward the front with a gracious smile.

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This series of actions created a sharp baseline of friendliness that served as a counterpoint to the coldness directed at the Russian President. By establishing this rapport, Trump highlighted the lack of similar connection with Putin, effectively using the Chinese leader as a benchmark for positive engagement while simultaneously diminishing the Russian leader's standing. The strategic warmth shown to Xi Jinping was not accidental but a calculated move to shift the perceived hierarchy among the three leaders.

Sidelines and Spatial Dominance

The power dynamics became even more apparent during the transition to the group photo session, where spatial positioning and attention distribution played critical roles. Donald Trump appeared prepped to leave the area, seemingly oblivious to Vladimir Putin waiting for the iconic three-leader moment. James described this moment of disarray as almost comical, noting that Trump peered to his right while clearly ignoring Putin's presence to his left, a gesture interpreted as a status-lowering ignore.

When Trump finally acknowledged Putin, he applied a so-called bullfrog smile with a crumpled chin, appearing both chummy and faintly patronizing. Crucially, Trump remained static in his spot, refusing to move or flinch partway to greet the Russian leader. This forced Putin to walk all the way up to him, a core power move that removed any agency from the Russian President. Trump did not instigate the handshake, instead forcing Putin to ask for it by offering his own hand first.

Distant Physical Engagement

The physical interaction between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was marked by a lack of proximity and warmth, further emphasizing the power imbalance. Instead of pulling Putin closer, Trump stretched his arm fully to pat the Russian leader's upper arm from an uncomfortable distance. His eyes remained fixed on Putin's hand during the shake rather than engaging in eye contact, signaling a lack of genuine connection or respect.

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Vladimir Putin reciprocated with a pat and squeeze on Trump's arm, but Trump immediately motioned to usher him away for the photo, a move James identified as steering and another exercise of control. This abrupt dismissal highlighted the transactional nature of the interaction, contrasting sharply with the prolonged warmth shown to Xi Jinping. The physical boundaries set by Trump served to keep Putin at a literal and metaphorical distance.

Photo Lineup and Future Agenda

The final positioning during the group photo reinforced the observed hierarchy among the leaders. Donald Trump stood next to Xi Jinping, while Vladimir Putin was relegated to the other side of Xi Jinping's wife. In this arrangement, Putin was seen chatting with someone else while the two primary players, Trump and Xi, stood together chatting. James noted that Putin looked sidelined, a status-lowering ignore that was exacerbated when Trump turned his back to walk off with Xi, leaving Putin stranded in their wake.

This marks the first meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin since their summit in Alaska in August of the previous year. The encounter took place amidst the ongoing backdrop of war, adding significant weight to the non-verbal signals being exchanged. Xi Jinping personally greeted Trump on the runway at Shenzhen Airport as he touched down, a rare honor that preceded the handshake on the red carpet.

The US President has stated his intention to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine during these meetings. The strategic body language displayed by Trump in Shenzhen may reflect his broader approach to these critical diplomatic negotiations, emphasizing dominance and control in his interactions with global leaders.