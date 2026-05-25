Body Recovered in Glencoe Area, Timothy Rosser Missing Since May 19

Timothy Rosser, 60, was reported missing from Glencoe, Scotland, on May 19, after failing to check into his pre-booked hotels and not contacting his family. His black MG hire car was spotted in the area on the same day. A body was recovered in the Glencoe area on May 24, and it is believed to be Timothy's. The search for Timothy continues, and anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have seen him in the area on May 19 is urged to come forward.

Timothy Rosser , 60, was reported missing from Glencoe , Scotland , on May 19, after failing to check into his pre-booked hotels and not contacting his family.

His black MG hire car was spotted in the area on the same day. A body was recovered in the Glencoe area on May 24, and it is believed to be Timothy's. The death is not considered suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The search for Timothy continues, and anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have seen him in the area on May 19 is urged to come forward





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Timothy Rosser Missing Glencoe Scotland MG Hire Car Hillwalking Three Sisters Area Dashcam Footage Procurator Fiscal Missing Persons Appeal For Information Out-Of-Character Behavior

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