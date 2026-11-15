A Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member defends the 25 basis point rate hike to 4% due to persistent energy prices and structural economic vulnerabilities in the UK.

A Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member has defended the decision to raise the bank rate by 25 basis points to 4%, citing persistent strength in energy prices and the risk of second-round inflationary effects as the primary motivators for the hike. The committee member emphasized that they had been voting for rate increases since April to ensure the economy was in a stronger position to respond to potential shocks in the Gulf region and their impact on global energy costs.

Core Rationale for Monetary Tightening

The central justification for the latest quarter-point rate rise rests on the likelihood of second-round effects emerging next year, which the committee views as a significant risk to maintaining price stability. The official stated that while there has been no immediate evidence of such effects in wage-setting or price-setting behavior, this absence of evidence should not be interpreted as evidence of absence. The argument holds that structural changes in the economy mean that inflationary impulses from energy prices are more likely to permeate through the broader economy than in previous cycles.

Also read Maxi Araujo Shines for Uruguay in Draw with Diego Forlan's Side

Looking back to April, the official explained that their concern centered on underlying dynamic inflation in the UK being stronger than what other committee members perceived, making a timely and orderly return to the inflation target less consistent. By voting for higher rates during that period, the aim was to put the economy in a good place to handle radical uncertainty, a concept previously highlighted by former governor Lord King. This proactive stance was intended to buffer against the unfolding impact of outcomes in the Gulf and their subsequent effect on domestic energy prices.

Structural Economic Vulnerabilities and Model Limitations

The official argued that the UK economy is now navigating a post-financial crisis, post-Brexit, and post-Covid environment, all of which create structural forces that render the economy more vulnerable to second-round effects than historical standards would suggest. The labor market, while tight, is not as evident as it was in 2022, suggesting that the inflationary impulse may have more modest second-round effects. However, the models used in the central forecast are estimated on a much more benign environment for the UK economy, which may underestimate current vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

Post-Brexit conditions have reduced the contestability of UK goods, services, and labor markets, while the post-Covid era has interfered with the entry of many young people into the labor market. These factors combine with a lower productivity growth world to create a unique economic landscape. The official noted that the role of the forecast in internal discussions has evolved, but the underlying structural challenges remain a critical factor in assessing the appropriate level of monetary policy stance to prevent entrenched inflation.

Future Policy Trajectory and Committee Outlook

Despite the recent hike to 4%, the official made it clear that further tightening is likely necessary, with a view toward a December meeting where they expect to vote for another move rather than a pause. The fact that oil prices have come off by 10% does not provide evidence that the economy is in a good place, and the ability to be modest with rate increases has diminished the longer policymakers waited. The skew in expectations is toward seeing second-round effects, particularly relative to the center of the committee, necessitating continued vigilance.

While the Bank of England's central forecast conditions rates getting to 4.9%, with inflation not returning to target until late 2028, the official clarified that this does not mean the forecast is being disowned. Instead, it reflects a long-term view of structural headwinds. The move to 4% is a significant step towards getting to what can be called a good place, but it is not the final destination. The official remains concerned about the inflationary impact being magnified by second-round effects and believes that getting into a good place is essential to address evidence of these effects effectively as they emerge throughout the end of the year.