Bollywood Legend Asha Bhosle Dies at 92

Acclaimed Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, a Bollywood icon, has died at 92 following a cardiac arrest. Her son announced her death, marking the end of a musical era. Bhosle's career spanned decades, marked by numerous accolades and a Guinness World Record. She was known for her versatile voice and chart-topping songs.

Asha Bhosle , the iconic Indian playback singer and a true legend of Bollywood , has passed away at the age of 92 due to cardiac arrest . The news, confirmed by her son Anand, marks the end of an era in Indian music. Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai following a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy that has resonated with generations of music lovers across the globe. Her contributions to the world of music are immeasurable, and her voice will continue to enchant listeners for years to come.

Her passing is a profound loss for the entire music community and beyond, a sentiment shared widely by fans and fellow artists alike. Beginning her remarkable musical journey at the tender age of nine, Asha Bhosle's career spanned over eight decades, filled with a prolific output of songs that defined Bollywood's golden age and beyond. She etched her name in the Guinness World Records in 2011 for the most studio recordings. Her talent transcended genres, showcasing her versatility through a wide range of musical styles. She was twice nominated for a Grammy, a testament to her global impact. In 2000, she received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honor in cinema, and later, in 2008, she was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Even in her later years, Bhosle remained active, demonstrating her unwavering passion for music. In 2020, she launched an online talent show, Asha Ki Asha, embracing the slogan 'Your Voice, My Choice,' showcasing her enduring dedication to the art form and her desire to nurture emerging talent. Throughout her illustrious career, Asha Bhosle collaborated with countless artists and composers, leaving behind a catalog of unforgettable melodies that continue to captivate audiences. Her performances were celebrated worldwide, including a memorable concert at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai to mark her 90th birthday in September 2023, showcasing her undiminished energy and enduring appeal. Ahead of the Dubai performance, her YouTube channel released a statement: 'The legendary icon of Indian music has chosen the Coca-Cola Arena stage to celebrate her 90th birthday.' The performance included superhit chart-topping songs from her eight-decade long career. In a 2023 interview, she said, 'For me, music is my breath. I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I’ve come out of difficult times,' she shared with the New Indian Express. 'Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did.' The details of her final moments were released by her son Anand: 'My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.' Her personal life also reflected the depth of her experience, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle at sixteen, and she had three children with him. Later she was married to R. D. Burman. The statement 'Eena Meene Deeka was the first song I sang in my own style' reveals her innovative approach, and the fact that she gained fans within the younger generation, highlighted her success in the industry





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asha Bhosle Bollywood Indian Singer Obituary Music Cardiac Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street fans 'forced to rewind' as legend 'returns' after 12 yearsCoronation Street fans were left doing a double take after an extra in the Rovers looked just like former character Tina McIntyre, played by Michelle Keegan

Read more »

Coronation Street legend 'unrecognisable' in TikTok clipFans say Steven Arnold is 'unrecognisable' more than 15 years on from his Corrie departure

Read more »

Matt Baker confesses he 'annoyed' BBC legend as he opens up on 'intense' showBBC Countryfile and Blue Peter presenter Matt Baker has owned up to getting on the wrong side of his co-star during an 'intense' period of work on a hit TV show

Read more »

Corrie legend Antony Cotton exposes 'toughest part' of I'm A Celebrity stintAntony Cotton has opened up about the unexpected challenges of life in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Read more »

Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle dies aged 92The Indian playback star died in Mumbai after being admitted to hospital following a heart attack.

Read more »

Bollywood Legend Asha Bhosle Dies at 92Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer with a Guinness World Record and numerous accolades, has passed away at 92 due to cardiac arrest. Her career spanned decades, marked by innovative music and global recognition.

Read more »