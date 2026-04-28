Bolton Gran Becomes Viral Sensation with 90s Dance Anthem

Sheila Diamond, a 63-year-old grandmother from Bolton, has become an overnight internet sensation after a video of her performing Gala's 'Freed From Desire' went viral, leading to global recognition and numerous gig offers.

Sheila Diamond , a 63-year-old grandmother from Bolton , has become an unexpected viral sensation after a video of her energetic performance of Gala 's ' Freed From Desire ' exploded online.

For 34 years, Sheila has been a professional singer, captivating audiences across Lancashire and Manchester. However, just as she considered reducing her workload to spend more quality time with her family, her career experienced a remarkable resurgence, all thanks to a beloved 90s dance anthem. The turning point came during a performance at a club in Chorley, where a quick-thinking barmaid captured Sheila's rendition of 'Freed From Desire' on camera.

The video quickly amassed millions of views worldwide, leaving Sheila both astonished and delighted by its widespread appeal. She recalls the moment, describing how she encouraged an older crowd to 'have a bit of a rave,' and the enthusiastic response her performance received. The viral video has opened up a world of opportunities for Sheila, with gig requests pouring in from all corners of the globe.

From Spain and Portugal to Malta and Australia, fans are eager to experience her electrifying performances firsthand. Sheila’s story is a powerful testament to the importance of pursuing passions at any age. She embodies the spirit of embracing life and refusing to let age define one's capabilities. While initially contemplating a quieter life as she approached her 64th birthday, the overwhelming response to her performance has prompted her to reconsider her plans.

She emphasizes that singing is more than just a job; it's a deeply ingrained part of her identity and a source of immense joy. Balancing her newfound fame with her family life is a priority, and she is grateful for the unwavering support of her husband, three children, and especially her 12-year-old grandson, who is thrilled by her success. The prospect of traveling and performing internationally is incredibly exciting, offering a chance to share her music with a wider audience.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, Sheila has also encountered the challenges of online negativity. Initially, she struggled with the harsh comments from 'keyboard warriors,' finding it difficult to focus on the positive feedback amidst the criticism.

However, with the help of her son, who now manages her social media accounts, she is shielded from the negativity and can enjoy the outpouring of support from her fans. This experience highlights the importance of protecting oneself from online toxicity and surrounding oneself with positivity. Sheila’s journey is an inspiring reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams and that passion, combined with a little bit of luck, can lead to extraordinary opportunities.

She is quickly becoming a legend, not just in Bolton, but on a global scale, proving that age is truly just a number. Her story resonates with people of all ages, encouraging them to embrace their passions and live life to the fullest. The unexpected turn her career has taken is a testament to the power of social media and the enduring appeal of classic dance music





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