Volunteers from Bolton Mountain Rescue Team stretchered an injured golden retriever named Storm from Darwen Moor in Lancashire. The team saved the dog who could not walk due to injury.

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team volunteers rescued an injured golden retriever named Storm from Darwen Moor in Lancashire on Wednesday afternoon. The canine companion became unable to walk after suffering an unknown injury while out with his owners during a chilly excursion.

Rescue Operation on the Moor

The distressed dog was left stranded on the wet ground, unable to continue toward the nearby Darwen Tower landmark. His owners struggled to move him through the difficult terrain and cold weather conditions, prompting them to call for professional assistance. Bolton Mountain Rescue Team members responded to the callout in the West Pennine moors area and arrived at the scene to assist.

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Volunteers carefully lifted Storm onto a stretcher and transported him down the moor. The rescue team carried the animal to their Land Rover, ensuring he remained stable and comfortable during the descent. This operation highlights the specialized skills required for animal rescues in remote, rugged environments.

Post-Rescue Care and Treatment

Once removed from the moor, Storm was taken to The Sunnyhurst Pub. The location provided a warm, dry environment where the injured dog could warm up and recover from the shock of the ordeal. His owners then drove him to a veterinary clinic for further medical treatment and assessment of his injuries.

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The rescue team expressed their well-wishes for the pet's recovery in a social media update. They used a pun to hope that Storm would not have his walks put on 'paws' for too long. The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of outdoor activities and the importance of having emergency support nearby.

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team History

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team is a volunteer-run organization that has provided round-the-clock support to the public since 1968. They respond to more than 50 callouts per year across parts of Lancashire, Cheshire, and Greater Manchester. The team relies entirely on donations for funding and operates without state salaries for its members.

Darwen Tower and Local Landmarks

Darwen Tower, also known as Jubilee Tower, sits on Darwen Hill along the moorside above the town of the same name. It was built to mark Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee and to celebrate the public's right to access the moors. Visitors can explore the tower and surrounding scenic walking routes for free, enjoying sweeping views across the Lancashire countryside.