Bolton Stabbing: Man Charged Following Tonge Moor Road Incident

A 67-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and attempted assault after a stabbing on Tonge Moor Road, Bolton. Police are appealing for information and CCTV footage.

A 67-year-old man has been formally charged by Greater Manchester Police in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Tonge Moor Road in Bolton on Tuesday, April 21st. The incident involved two male victims who were reportedly attacked.

Fortunately, law enforcement officials have confirmed that the injuries sustained by both individuals were not life-threatening, allowing for a more focused investigation rather than an immediate critical response. The police initiated a 'comprehensive investigation' immediately following the reports of the attack, dedicating resources to gathering evidence and identifying potential suspects. This investigation has now led to the arrest and subsequent charging of Stephen Nolan, a resident of Tonge Moor Road, the very street where the incident took place.

Nolan faces serious charges, including grievous bodily harm and an attempted section 18 assault, which relates to a charge of attempted wounding with intent. Following the charges, he was remanded into custody, meaning he will be held at a correctional facility until his next court appearance. He is scheduled to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court today, April 23rd, where the proceedings will begin to determine the next steps in the legal process.

The court will review the evidence presented by the prosecution and consider Nolan’s legal representation before deciding on bail conditions or further detention. Greater Manchester Police are actively seeking further information from the public to build a more complete picture of the events that unfolded on Tonge Moor Road. They are specifically requesting any CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or doorbell camera captures from the vicinity of the incident, particularly around the time it occurred – approximately 10:30 am on Tuesday.

This request highlights the importance of community involvement in assisting law enforcement with their investigations. The police spokesperson emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, stating that officers are continuing to appeal for information. Individuals who possess relevant information are encouraged to come forward and assist the police in their inquiries.

There are multiple avenues for providing information: individuals can contact the police directly via the non-emergency number 101, utilize the Live Chat function available on the Greater Manchester Police website (gmp.police.uk), or reference log number 932 of April 21st when communicating with authorities. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a confidential reporting channel via the telephone number 0800 555 111.

It has also been reported by the Manchester Evening News that one of the victims underwent an assessment by mental health specialists to determine if a sectioning order under the Mental Health Act was appropriate. However, following the assessment, the individual was deemed fit to be interviewed by police, indicating they were capable of participating in the investigative process.

This detail adds another layer to the complexity of the case and suggests a potential consideration of mental health factors in the context of the incident





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bolton Stabbing Greater Manchester Police Tonge Moor Road Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CCTV shows moment man stabs customer at Bolton café as two random attacks launched within minutesAn investigation is ongoing following the incident on Tonge Moor Road

Read more »

Battery energy storage plant in Bolton could be placed on green belt next to cricket clubClean energy firm AMP said the site at Chew Moor had been ‘carefully selected’

Read more »

CCTV caught man allegedly attacking Bolton café customer in random knife attackA man was seen walking into The Deli on Tonge Moor Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester, and allegedly lunging at a customer with a knife in what police believe is linked to a second random knife attack

Read more »

Police issue new statement after man stabbed in Bolton café in second of two random attacksA 'comprehensive' investigation is underway with a suspect to be questioned following the Tonge Moore Road incident

Read more »

Haaland Strikes as Man City Go Top in Thrilling Turf Moor EncounterErling Haaland's early goal propelled Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table in a high-octane match against Burnley at Turf Moor. The game featured stunning saves, relentless attacks, and a palpable sense of urgency for both teams.

Read more »

Haaland Strikes as Man City Go Top in Thrilling Turf Moor ClashErling Haaland's early goal helped Manchester City defeat Burnley 1-0 and move to the top of the Premier League table. Burnley showed fight but ultimately succumbed to City's quality.

Read more »