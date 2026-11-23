A coordinated wave of hoax bomb threats hit more than 800 schools across Germany and Denmark, with 470 schools in Scotland and hundreds in Italy also affected. Police have urged calm, saying the threats are not credible, while some officials suspect Russian involvement.

A coordinated wave of bomb threats hit more than 800 schools across Germany and Denmark, forcing headteachers to activate emergency protocols. Authorities confirmed the threats were hoaxes and urged the public to stay calm.

In the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, police reported that more than 450 schools were targeted. In the eastern state of Thuringia, schools in Jena, Erfurt, Gotha and Nordhausen received identical threatening emails on the same morning. Thuringia police confirmed they had received threats and launched an urgent investigation, probing the messages as a breach of peace. Some 450 German schools were hit with ominous threats, triggering an urgent investigation.

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Danish Schools Hit With Death Threats

Meanwhile, schools across Denmark received similar messages. Local Danish police said the threats affected a lot of schools but urged the public to remain calm. They added that they are not responding to singular email threats and will investigate further if suspicious objects are found. The subject line of these school messages reportedly read: Death awaits you.

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The threatening messages were sent under the alias Mikhail Andropov, a name also used in bomb threats directed at European television broadcasters like Ireland's RTE and Sky earlier this month. The body of the messages claimed that Mikhail Andropov is the leader of the Red Owl project and declared an intent to carry out genocide against the recipients' people.

The text stated that the sender had been preparing to kill every single person targeted, a claim detectives confirmed was an empty threat. A further 470 schools in Scotland received the emails, spanning Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands. In Italy, the education ministry reported that more than 300 schools received bomb threat emails during the same period.

Italian PM Confirms No Concrete Danger

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the situation by stating there was no concrete danger to students in Italy while confirming she had called a government meeting to discuss the matter. This latest wave follows weeks of disruptive fake threats hitting infrastructure and public institutions throughout the continent. A series of hoaxes and cyberattacks have recently targeted schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems, and broadcasters across Europe, significantly disrupting daily life.

The pattern includes incidents from previous weeks, such as the evacuation of more than 10 schools in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia after receiving false bomb threats by email. Additionally, thousands of pupils were sent home after threatening emails were sent to schools across Scotland and Northern Ireland, including areas in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Highlands. Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind this campaign of disruption aimed at nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion.

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Russia denies any involvement in these incidents and has accused the West of conducting a smear campaign. This suspicion follows a similar pattern of chaos observed at the start of November when hoax bomb threats targeted dozens of flights across the continent's airports.