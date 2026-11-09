Bon Charge Faces Federal Court Over Pregnant Graphic Designer Dismissal

Bon Charge co-founders Andy and Katie Mant face legal action from former employee Kimberly Cruz, who alleges unlawful termination during pregnancy.

Bon Charge, a Perth -based wellness technology brand, is facing a Federal Court lawsuit from former graphic designer Kimberly Cruz, who alleges she was unlawfully dismissed while six months pregnant. The legal action targets the company founded in 2017 by husband and wife team Andy Mant and Katie Mant, both of whom were previously featured on Forbes' 40 Under 40 list. Cruz claims the termination occurred after she disputed workplace criticism and exercised her rights as an employee.

The case against the brand, which sells red-light therapy panels and blue-light blocking glasses in 137 countries, arrives just three months after Bon Charge lost a costs application in separate Fair Work Commission proceedings brought by former marketing head Zoe Phillips-Price. Court documents filed last month reveal that Cruz joined the company on a casual basis in April 2025 before transitioning to a permanent contract in September. She became pregnant around August 2025, with her condition becoming visibly apparent to staff by November.

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Disputed Performance Review Process

Kimberly Cruz alleges she was fired without formal warnings, written particulars of deficiencies, or a performance improvement plan. On November 7, Cruz attended a meeting with co-founder Katie Mant, creative director Marco Niefer, and then head of content Eleanor Hoath. During this session, Mant expressed dissatisfaction with the team's recent social media direction. Cruz defended her work by stating she was following specific instructions from Niefer, but both executives criticized her perceived shortcomings, many of which stemmed from Niefer's directives or external circumstances.

Three weeks later, on November 26, Niefer allegedly told Cruz that her energy seemed off and that she was working too slowly. Cruz disputed these performance concerns, arguing that delays resulted from a lack of timely feedback, unclear review processes, and the need to substantially amend AI-generated content prepared by others. Although Niefer acknowledged these complaints and promised to address them, court documents allege he never implemented any changes to the workflow or feedback mechanisms.

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Contradictory Feedback Before Termination

Despite the alleged performance issues, Cruz claims she received positive feedback shortly before her dismissal. In late January, during a work-in-progress meeting, Niefer stated that Cruz's work was way better and featured a stronger, more refined style compared to an earlier draft by an external agency. He previously praised her achievements on the Red-Light Therapy Report project and commended her January output, noting it included over 100 social posts. Cruz asserted she had never had a conversation indicating she was performing poorly prior to her termination.

On February 5, Cruz was called into a meeting with Niefer and Chief Marketing Officer Steffen Daleng. Niefer raised concerns regarding her working speed, alleged errors, and misalignment issues. Cruz argued that any reduction in output was due to less work being provided to her, not an inability to perform her role. She emphasized that the last two months were particularly busy periods. During this meeting, Niefer informed Cruz that her employment was being terminated effective immediately.

Broader Legal Context and Company History

The lawsuit against Bon Charge follows a pattern of labor disputes involving the Perth-based firm. In August, the Daily Mail revealed that former Chief Marketing Officer Zoe Phillips-Price had filed a general protections claim against the company in the Fair Work Commission. This recent filing by Kimberly Cruz adds to the scrutiny facing the Mant couple's wellness tech empire. The Federal Court action centers on whether the dismissal was motivated by her pregnancy or her exercise of workplace rights, rather than the performance issues cited by the company.

Cruz maintains that the termination was retaliatory and discriminatory. She highlights the stark contrast between the praise received in January and the sudden dismissal in early February. The case underscores potential issues with internal communication and performance management at Bon Charge. As the Federal Court proceedings begin, the focus will be on the timeline of events and the credibility of the performance feedback provided by Marco Niefer and Katie Mant.