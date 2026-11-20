James McIntosh and Lexi Edmondson, heroes who saved lives during the Bondi Beach attack, married on North Bondi Beach surrounded by survivors.

Bondi Beach attack survivors and first responders James McIntosh and Lexi Edmondson exchanged wedding vows on Friday, marking a profound moment of healing and unity on the shores where tragedy once struck. The ceremony, held at North Bondi Beach, brought together approximately two hundred guests, including individuals the couple had assisted in the immediate aftermath of the December shooting.

The union celebrates a love story that emerged from chaos and courage. James McIntosh, a forty-seven-year-old content creator, and Alexandra Edmondson, a thirty-six-year-old physiotherapist, transformed their friendship into romance after they raced to help victims during the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration at Archer Park.

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A Romance Born From Heroism

Before December fourteen of last year, the concept of romance was not a priority for the pair, who were relatively new friends having just completed an eight-week surf lifesaving course. They were walking toward the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club Christmas party when they heard gunshots and sought shelter.

Police allege that two gunmen opened fire at the Jewish Hanukkah celebration, killing fifteen people and injuring dozens more. In the confusion, McIntosh and Edmondson raced to render first aid to seven victims between them, including a man shot in the leg and several others.

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A newspaper photograph captured the duo helping police officers carry a wounded survivor to a makeshift triage area. It was during the drive to transport the injured man to the hospital that their connection deepened, leading to an engagement just three months after the traumatic event.

Survivors Attend Sacred Vows

The wedding ceremony was officiated by Sydney-based Rabbi Levi Wolff, who described the couple's bond as a spark of light in the midst of darkness. Wolff noted that Alexandra and James ran towards danger instinctively, never imagining their act of kindness would lead to a lifelong partnership.

Among the two hundred attendees were twenty-year-old Texan Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff, who was injured in the shooting and assisted by Edmondson. Andrew Zhukov-Goldfarb, aged forty-three, also attended, having been helped by the couple after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both guests witnessed the issuance of the marriage certificate, symbolizing a community's resilience. Their presence underscored the deep gratitude felt by those whose lives were saved by the couple's swift and selfless actions during the crisis.

Blending Traditions and Community

Although neither McIntosh nor Edmondson is Jewish, they chose to marry in the Noahide tradition at the invitation of Rabbi Wolff. They accepted this unique path because values such as the importance of family and home resonated deeply with their personal beliefs and connection.

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The celebration featured a festive atmosphere with six bridesmaids, six groomsmen, several flower girls, and pageboys. The couple also included their two Italian greyhounds in the proceedings, adding a personal touch to the significant occasion.

This event follows earlier recognition of their bravery. Earlier this year, the couple was honored alongside eighty other Good Samaritans and first responders at a Shabbat ceremony at Bondi's Central Synagogue for their heroism during the attack.

From Friendship to Forever

The couple's relationship accelerated rapidly after the attack. A kiss at a friend's dinner two nights after the tragedy initiated their romance, and by Boxing Day they had moved in together. McIntosh proposed in Mexico in March using a ring selected by Edmondson.

McIntosh expressed absolute certainty about his commitment, stating he had never felt such a strong connection with anyone else in his life. He acknowledged that he initially thought Edmondson was much younger and only sought friendship, unaware of the deeper bond that would form.

Neither was looking for a relationship when they graduated from their bronze medallion surf lifesaving course just days before the shooting. Their journey from strangers to life partners stands as a testament to the enduring power of human connection in the face of tragedy.