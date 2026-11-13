Bondi Beach Massacre: Survival and Trauma of the 2019 Attack

Survivors recount the horror of the December 14 Bondi Beach massacre. Jessica Rozen and Leibel Lazaroff share first-hand accounts of the antisemitic terror attack that killed 16 people.

The Bondi Beach massacre on December 14 remains Australia's deadliest act of terrorism in nearly thirty years, fundamentally altering the safety landscape for the Jewish community. On that summer afternoon, Naveed Akram and his father allegedly opened fire during the Chanukah by the Sea gathering, leaving 16 people dead and dozens injured.

Horrifying Details of the Attack

Five months pregnant Jessica Rozen witnessed the immediate brutality of the assault while shielding a terrified stranger from the barrage. She recalled seeing a woman lying just one and a half meters away get shot in the head, an event that reduced a whole person to pieces of flesh in the grass. The impact was so violent that parts of the victim landed in Jessica's hair and blood dripped down her forehead as she lay motionless.

Also read Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Bondi lovefest continues

Survivors Describe Immediate Chaos

Leibel Lazaroff, a twenty-year-old trainee rabbi from Texas, identified the sound of rapid gunfire immediately, distinguishing it from fireworks. He witnessed the gunmen firing from an elevated footbridge and rushed to aid a wounded police officer. Lazaroff fashioned a makeshift tourniquet from his T-shirt to stem the bleeding before he himself was shot in the stomach.

Broader Impact and Historical Context

The attack occurred during a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, targeting a family-friendly event attended by approximately one thousand people. The violence began shortly after 6:40 pm, with the gunmen taking positions on a bridge overlooking Archer Park behind Bondi Beach. The swift and coordinated nature of the assault left hundreds of attendees in a state of extreme shock and trauma.

Advertisement

Victims and Memorial Tributes

Among the fifteen who died during the initial attack was ten-year-old Matilda Britvan, the youngest victim. The death toll later rose to sixteen when Eva Geller, a ninety-year-old Holocaust survivor who was wounded in the shooting, passed away in the hospital almost a year after the incident. Floral tributes continue to honor the victims at the Bondi Pavilion.

First Responders and Public Reaction

Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, attending to numerous victims amidst the ongoing threat. Former trauma nurse Kaitlin Davidson observed the attackers firing and reloading without hesitation, describing the scene as a cold and continuous act of killing. Bystander Ahmed Al-Ahmed also attempted to intervene by wrestling a firearm away from one of the terrorists.