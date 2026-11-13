Bonnie Rogues Opens Sixth Venue on Leeds Call Lane

NEOS Hospitality launches the sixth Bonnie Rogues location on Leeds Call Lane, investing £600,000 to transform the former Revolution bar into a dual-purpose day and night venue.

Bonnie Rogues has officially opened its sixth UK location at 11 Call Lane in Leeds. The establishment takes over the site formerly occupied by Revolution Bar Group. NEOS Hospitality confirmed that the new venue is now open for business on November 13.

Investment and Venue Transformation

NEOS Hospitality invested £600,000 to refurbish and launch the new site. This financial commitment marks the brand's sixth location across the United Kingdom. The bar operates as a dual-purpose venue that adapts to the time of day. During daylight hours, the establishment serves as a destination for food and drinks. As evening approaches, the space transforms into a lively late-night party spot.

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Brand Positioning and Atmosphere

Bonnie Rogues describes its environment as an always-on live and loud atmosphere. The chain aims to attract patrons seeking energy and engagement throughout the day. This strategy differentiates the brand from traditional bars that only activate at night. The Leeds location on Call Lane represents a significant expansion for the rapidly growing company. Call Lane is one of the busiest nightlife streets in the city, providing high visibility for the new venture.

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Stakeholder Details and Expansion

NEOS Hospitality announced the opening of the latest Bonnie Rogues in September. The brand operates as a popular bar chain with a focus on consistent customer experience. Previous locations have established a reputation for high energy and social engagement. The Leeds site continues this trajectory by targeting the vibrant nightlife sector. The company utilizes the established Call Lane location to maximize foot traffic from local residents and tourists.

Impact on Leeds Nightlife Sector

The opening contributes to the competitive landscape of Leeds nightlife. Call Lane remains a central hub for entertainment and dining in the city. The transition from Revolution to Bonnie Rogues signals a shift in brand identity for the specific address. Patrons can now access a venue that offers continuous activity from morning until late night. The £600,000 investment suggests strong confidence in the local market demand for this type of entertainment venue. The venue is now fully operational and accepting guests for both dining and nightlife experiences.