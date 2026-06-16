Bonnie Tyler Cancels Summer Tour Due to Serious Illness Following Surgery and Coma

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler remains seriously ill in intensive care after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. She woke from a medically induced coma but her recovery is slow, leading to the cancellation of all summer tour dates. Her family apologizes for the disappointment but stresses the necessity of prioritizing her health and asks for privacy.

Bonnie Tyler , the iconic Welsh singer known for her powerful voice and hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, is facing a serious health crisis that has forced the cancellation of her summer tour.

The 75-year-old artist remains in intensive care after experiencing complications following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Her family has issued a statement confirming that she woke from a medically induced coma but her recovery is progressing slowly. While doctors remain confident she will make a good recovery, the process will take considerable time.

Consequently, all scheduled performances through the end of August have been cancelled or postponed, with hopes that autumn shows might still proceed. The family expressed deep apologies for the disappointment but emphasized that Bonnie's health is the priority. They also thanked fans worldwide for their outpouring of support and asked for continued privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

This medical emergency began in late April when Tyler, who owns a home in the Algarve region, fell ill and was rushed to a private hospital near Faro after being bedridden for two days. She underwent urgent surgery for a perforated intestine and subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest while doctors attempted to bring her out of the induced coma. Her long-term friend Liberto Mealha initially provided updates, noting the seriousness of the situation but also the doctors' cautious optimism.

Management had earlier澄清 rumors, stressing that Mealha does not represent the family and that speculation was causing unnecessary distress. Tyler had previously dismissed any thoughts of retirement, telling a newspaper she never imagined still performing at her age and that she found the pandemic lockdowns incredibly difficult, fueling her desire to return to touring. Her career spans decades, beginning when she started singing at 17, and includes representing the UK at Eurovision in 2013.

The cancellation of her tour dates affects numerous fans across Europe, with promoters also impacted. The family vowed to provide further updates only when there are significant developments, underscoring the need to avoid wild rumors. As of now, the focus remains entirely on Bonnie Tyler's health and her slow but steady path to recovery





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Bonnie Tyler Tour Cancellation Coma Intestinal Surgery Health Update Total Eclipse Of The Heart Welsh Singer Recovery

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