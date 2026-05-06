Bonnie Tyler Recovers After Emergency Bowel Surgery in Portugal

Legendary Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has been rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, for urgent intestinal surgery following a perforated intestine.

The music world is sending its thoughts and prayers to the legendary Welsh vocalist Bonnie Tyler , who recently faced a frightening health crisis while staying at her residence in Portugal .

The 74-year-old artist, world-renowned for her powerful and raspy delivery in hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, was rushed to a medical facility in Faro after experiencing sudden and severe abdominal pain. Medical professionals determined that the singer had suffered a perforated intestine, a serious condition that necessitated immediate emergency bowel surgery to prevent further complications.

Following the operation, a spokesperson for the singer confirmed that the procedure was successful and that Bonnie is currently in a stable condition, focusing on her recuperation. The news sent a wave of concern through her global fanbase, but official statements have reassured the public that she is resting and receiving the necessary care to ensure a full recovery.

Bonnie Tyler has maintained a deep and enduring connection with Portugal for several decades, having first fallen in love with the scenic landscapes of the Algarve region in the 1970s while recording an album. Since the early 1980s, she has owned property in the area, eventually building a stunning, state-of-the-art glass home in Albufeira.

This architectural marvel, which replaced a traditional five-bedroom villa, was designed by a Spanish architect to maximize the breathtaking sea views and includes elaborate garden water features. For Tyler, Portugal represents a sanctuary and a paradise where she spends half of her year.

She has often spoken about the magical quality of the region, describing the joy of sailing at midnight or enjoying the vibrant local nightlife that persists into the early hours of the morning, making it the perfect escape from the pressures of fame. Beyond her musical achievements, Bonnie shares a life of luxury and investment with her husband, Robert Sullivan, a former Olympian Judo athlete and a savvy property developer. Together, they have built an impressive international real estate portfolio.

Their ventures once included a cashmere goat farm and a dairy farm in New Zealand, which they sold earlier this year. Furthermore, the couple manages a significant presence in Berkshire, England, where they own sixty-five stables in Lambourn rented to the Jockey Club, along with various other residential properties. Their social circle is equally distinguished, featuring friendships with other music icons like Cliff Richard.

Tyler has fondly recalled the times they spent together in Portugal and their visits to other exotic locations, including Barbados, where they socialized with high-profile figures such as Andrew Lloyd Webber. Despite the recent health scare and the natural challenges of aging, Bonnie Tyler remains fiercely committed to her craft. Even in her mid-seventies, she has expressed a resolute refusal to retire from the stage.

She previously discussed some health struggles regarding her knees, which required successful washout procedures, but she has always maintained a positive outlook on her physical fitness, incorporating daily Pilates into her routine to stay agile. The singer is still eagerly anticipating the start of her European tour later this year, driven by a passion for performing that has persisted since she first began singing at the age of seventeen.

After the isolation of the global lockdowns, Tyler felt a renewed urgency to return to the road and reconnect with her audience, proving that her spirit remains as strong as her iconic voice





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