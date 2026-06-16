Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, is recovering in intensive care after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Her condition is improving slowly, and she remains hopeful to perform upcoming concerts.

Bonnie Tyler , the iconic Welsh singer with the unmistakable husky voice, is showing signs of improvement after a health scare that left her in a coma.

The 75-year-old, who rose to fame with hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, underwent emergency intestinal surgery earlier this month at a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal. She was placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery. According to a statement on her official website, she is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell in intensive care.

Her doctors are confident she will make a good recovery, though the process is slow. Tyler s representatives have said that her scheduled concerts for the autumn have not been canceled yet, and they remain hopeful she can perform. One confirmed date is a December 17 show in Cardiff. Fans around the world are sending their well-wishes as the singer continues her battle back to health.

Tyler s condition is improving gradually, and she is surrounded by medical professionals who are monitoring her closely. Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins in Neath, South Wales, has had a storied career spanning decades. She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023 for her services to music. Her unique voice, described as a cross between a growl and a purr, has made her a beloved figure in the music industry.

She has sold millions of records worldwide and won numerous awards, including three Grammy nominations. Her 1983 album Faster Than the Speed of Night reached number one in the UK and Australia. Tyler also represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013, finishing 19th with the song Believe in Me. She has performed in many countries, including Russia, where she said Vladimir Putin was in the front row during one of her shows.

Her recent health struggles have brought an outpouring of support from fellow musicians and fans. The singer s recovery is a slow but steady process. The surgery was necessary to address an intestinal issue that required immediate attention. Since then, she has been under intensive care in Portugal.

Her representatives released a statement saying that while she is still very unwell, the medical team is optimistic about her prognosis. Tyler s family has asked for privacy during this time, but they have expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. The 75-year-old has a long history of resilience, both in her personal life and career. She overcame a difficult childhood with a speech impediment that led to her distinctive gravelly voice.

Today, that voice is her trademark, and fans eagerly await her return to the stage. As she continues to recuperate, the music world holds its breath, hoping for a full recovery and many more performances from this legendary artist





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bonnie Tyler Health Surgery Recovery Singer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bonnie Tyler Wakes from Coma After Cardiac Arrest, Remains Seriously IllBonnie Tyler has woken from a medically induced coma following a cardiac arrest in Portugal. The 75-year-old singer remains seriously ill but stable, with doctors optimistic about her recovery.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler wakes from coma but remains ‘seriously ill’ after cardiac arrestHer reps confirmed the news.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler 'out of coma' but still 'very unwell' in intensive care as health update releasedSinger Bonnie Tyler is out of an induced coma but remains “very unwell” in intensive care, a spokesperson for the star has said.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler health update as Welsh singer out of coma but still 'seriously ill'The 75-year-old suffered a tear in her bowel which led to emergency surgery

Read more »