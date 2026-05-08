This news text covers various topics, including Bonnie Tyler's virtual wipeout in the Malmo City Council, record numbers of drivers successfully appealing parking fines, and the evacuation of victims affected by the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia.

Bonnie Tyler , a Welsh singer known for her husky voice and hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, has been virtually wiped out after being elected to the Malmo City Council in Sweden.

She now has just five seats compared to her previous 54. Meanwhile, the Conservatives, who had previously served as the main opposition, failed to win a single seat. Reform has a huge majority and new councillor, Chris Eynon, says he has a clear idea of what he has been elected to do.

Bonnie Tyler, who represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013, was admitted to hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, on Wednesday after emergency intestinal surgery. She is recuperating and has asked for privacy while she is treated. In 1983, she earned a Grammy nomination and spent four weeks at number one. She was awarded an MBE in 2023 for services to music.

Record numbers of drivers successfully appeal parking fines, and the industry group granting the reprieves has issued guidance on how to avoid getting one in the first place. Search and rescue teams are evacuating victims affected by the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia, where at least three Singaporeans have been killed, while 17 others are still being searched for. The rough terrain prohibits vehicle access to parts of the slope, and rescue efforts are taking place mostly on foot





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Bonnie Tyler Malmo City Council Parking Fines Mount Dukono Eruption Evacuation

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Three Hikers Killed as Mount Dukono Erupts in Indonesia, Ignoring WarningsA deadly volcanic eruption on Indonesia's Halmahera island claims three lives, including two foreigners, as hikers defy safety warnings and closures. Authorities investigate potential negligence while rescuers evacuate survivors and search for missing individuals.

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Bonnie Tyler in Critical Condition After Emergency Surgery for Ruptured AppendixBonnie Tyler, the iconic Welsh singer, is fighting for her life in a Portuguese hospital after her appendix burst, leading to emergency surgery and an induced coma. Her close friend reveals the harrowing details of her health battle, while fans worldwide send their well-wishes.

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Bonnie Tyler in Hospital After Emergency Surgery, Andy Burnham's Allies Offer Peerages to MPsBonnie Tyler, a Welsh singer known for hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, is recovering after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Meanwhile, Andy Burnham's allies are offering peerages to MPs willing to stand aside so he can return to Westminster.

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