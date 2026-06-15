Bonnie Tyler Wakes from Coma After Cardiac Arrest, Remains Seriously Ill

Bonnie Tyler has woken from a medically induced coma following a cardiac arrest in Portugal. The 75-year-old singer remains seriously ill but stable, with doctors optimistic about her recovery.

Bonnie Tyler has woken up from a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest in Portugal last month. The singer's team gave an update on the 75-year-old star's health as they confirmed to The Sun: 'Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill.

' The Daily Mail have also contacted Bonnie's representatives. In May, Bonnie's management said that the star was seriously ill in hospital but was stable. They stated: 'As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.

' Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for hits like 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' had been hospitalized for emergency bowel surgery and a perforated intestine. She was placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery. It is understood that she went into cardiac arrest after doctors attempted to bring her out of the precautionary coma last week.

A spokesperson for the singer confirmed at the time: 'Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.

' Bonnie's family expressed disappointment at the many lurid and untrue rumors circulating in the media and clarified that a person named Liberto Mealha does not represent them. They requested the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumors that upset her family, friends, and fans, asking for privacy and decency at this difficult time. Liberto Mealha, a long-term friend of Bonnie, told The Mirror that the singer's friends were praying for better news.

He said he could not see her because she was in intensive care. He added that the doctors were positive with the situation, but so far it was not that good. Mealha first met Bonnie when he opened a well-known Albufeira nightclub in the 1980s, close to her holiday home. It was previously reported that Bonnie started feeling unwell around a month ago in April.

She was bedridden for two days at her Algarve home before her worried husband, Robert Sullivan, took her to a private hospital. She was later transferred to Faro Hospital. The singer is believed to have been rushed to hospital on April 30. A day earlier, when her health issues first emerged, a spokesman said she had been admitted for emergency intestinal surgery, which went well, and she was recuperating.

They noted that all her family, friends, and fans would be concerned and wished her a full and swift recovery. She was said to have been stable in an intermediate care unit before an apparent worsening led to her transfer to intensive care. Sources said she had been maintaining professional activity despite persistent pain for weeks. Her representatives have not commented on reports that she had to be resuscitated.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency where the heart suddenly stops pumping blood, causing unconsciousness and collapse. Immediate CPR and defibrillation are essential. A ruptured appendix is a severe emergency requiring surgery and antibiotics. Mealha, whose daughter is Bonnie's goddaughter, said the singer's husband spent days by her bedside, only leaving to sleep at home at night.

He expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Faro Hospital, believing that if Bonnie had stayed in the UK, she would no longer be here. The singer, who has had multiple hits in her long career and competed at the Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK in 2013, remains seriously ill but is no longer in a coma. Her family and friends continue to hope for her full recovery





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bonnie Tyler Cardiac Arrest Induced Coma Health Update Portugal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mateus Fernandes' 3.27 and 0.83 stats show he's a different level to Man United player he's replacingMateus Fernandes has reportedly given the green light to Manchester United ahead of a potential move this summer. The West Ham midfielder is keen to leave follo

Read more »

'My neighbour does awful thing at 2.30am every weekend and I'm at my wits' end'The frustrated resident said they had been 'woken up quite a few times' by the neighbour being incredibly noisy in the early hours, and they weren't sure what to do about it

Read more »

Bonnie Blue's new stunt is her worst yet -- so why is no one talking about it?To live in a society and a world with no boundaries at all is not any kind of virtue

Read more »

Light-controlled molecular switch wakes lung cancer cells for treatmentResearchers from ETH Zurich have developed a molecular switch that is controlled by light. It wakes lung cancer cells up from a protective dormant state so that they are more accessible for treatment.

Read more »