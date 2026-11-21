U2 frontman Bono reveals Van Morrison left him alone on stage during a 1999 performance at the Nice Jazz Festival. The anecdote emerged during recent Track Star interviews promoting the band's new album and world tour.

U2 lead singer Bono has shared a vivid behind-the-scenes story about Irish music legend Van Morrison leaving him stranded on stage during a live performance in France. The incident occurred at the 1999 Nice Jazz Festival when Morrison invited Bono to join him for the classic rock anthem Gloria. After Bono enthusiastically began leading the crowd in singing the song, he discovered that Morrison had vanished from the stage, leaving the U2 frontman to finish the set alone.

The 1999 Nice Jazz Festival Incident

Bono recounted the event in a recent interview with Jack Coyne for the online music chat show Track Star. He described the invitation from Morrison as akin to a father letting his son drive the family car for the first time, an experience that felt both thrilling and intimidating. Bono recalled standing before the French audience, shouting the syllables of the song title while waiting for his musical partner to return. However, when he turned around, he found that the great man had already left the stage, got into his car, and driven away. Bono noted that Morrison left him there to bring his audience home, a task he did his very best to complete despite the unexpected situation.

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Track Star Interviews Reveal Band History

The anecdote was part of a broader series of interviews featuring all four members of U2. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. each participated in individual street interviews hosted by Jack Coyne. These segments were designed to capture the band's reflections on their long career. The interviews also featured footage from the Track Star podcast, where the group looked back on stories from their early days. They discussed the music that influenced them starting from their time at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin and over their fifty years of existence as a band.

The Edge on Rory Gallagher and Musical Roots

Guitarist The Edge also shared a pivotal moment from his own history during the interview series. He revealed that attending his first-ever concert, which featured Belfast native Rory Gallagher, convinced him to pursue a career in music seriously. The Edge explained that witnessing Gallagher perform made the prospect of a music career feel attainable. He realized that significant artistic expression could be achieved with just a guitar, bass, and drums. This realization came at a time when he was still toying with the idea of taking music as a profession rather than a hobby.

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International Tours Influencing Second Album

The podcast discussions also highlighted how leaving Ireland to tour internationally sparked a renewed interest in the band's Irish musical roots. The Edge noted that it was almost as if they had to leave the country to appreciate the music they grew up with. While they pictured themselves in London and New York while recording their debut album Boy, returning home after touring Europe and the United States gave them a fresh perspective. They returned to Ireland with a fascination for Irish traditional music, which heavily influenced their second album. This included the use of Uilleann pipes and collaboration with Vinnie Kilduff on the song Tomorrow, resulting in a much more Irish-centric record.

Carnaval de Luz Tour and Future Dates

These reflections come as U2 promotes Carnaval de Luz, their first studio album in nine years. The album topped the charts in Ireland and the United Kingdom over the weekend. The band has also announced their first world tour since the pandemic, titled Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth. This tour marks the return of drummer Larry Mullen Jr. after he missed the band's 2023 to 2024 Las Vegas Sphere residency due to a neck injury. U2 has announced dates for Central and South America and Europe for 2027, though schedules for Ireland and North America are yet to be revealed. The Edge confirmed that the tour will wrap up in their home country, stating there is nowhere else they would want to end their party.