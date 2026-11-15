Book Alleges Jill Biden Abandoned Afghan Evacuation to Protect Joe

Azadeh Moaveni's new book claims Jill Biden prioritized shielding Joe Biden from political fallout during the 2021 Kabul evacuation over helping Afghan allies, unlike Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

A new book titled 'The East Wing: Power, Intrigue, and the Untold Story of America's First Ladies' by author Azadeh Moaveni alleges that First Lady Jill Biden shifted her focus away from humanitarian efforts during the chaotic August 2021 fall of Kabul to protect President Joe Biden from political backlash.

Kabul Evacuation Priorities Disputed

According to Moaveni, while former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush mobilized their networks to organize independent missions for evacuating Afghan women who had worked with the US military, Jill Biden allegedly went missing from the effort. The author cites an emergency call at the White House during this period that allegedly prioritized shielding the First Lady from any potential political fallout rather than focusing on the rescue operations.

Also read Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela split after one year

Strategic Alignment With Husband

Moaveni argues that Jill Biden's allegiances were primarily directed toward her husband, whom she married in 1977, and her family, rather than the American people. This pattern of subsuming herself into Joe Biden's presidency is described as distinct even among her peers. She supported causes that enhanced his image and abandoned initiatives that proved politically awkward, such as her earlier emotional advocacy for migrant families at the southern border.

Post-Wedding Family Tragedy Influence

The author traces this behavior back to the early years of Jill Biden's life. After marrying Joe Biden, she became a stepmother and substitute mother to Hunter and Beau Biden following the death of Joe's first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi in a 1972 car accident. This personal tragedy occurred just five years before their wedding and deeply influenced her subsequent life choices and career path.

Advertisement

Military Family Initiative Withdrawal

During the height of the Kabul crisis, Jill Biden was involved in Joining Forces, an initiative supporting military families. However, the book claims her team actively stopped all activities that might expose her to public anger, including visits to military bases where support was desperately needed. A former staffer reportedly described the team as petrified of such exposure during the crisis.

Political Trajectory and Legacy

Moaveni describes Jill Biden's tenure as a shift from a promising start to a role the author characterizes as Lady Macbeth-esque in its efforts to keep an ailing Joe Biden in power during the 2020 re-election campaign. The book suggests that her silence regarding the political ramifications of the Kabul withdrawal, despite it being a turning point for the administration, reflects this overarching strategic loyalty.