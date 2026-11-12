Book Bean Owner Reacts to David Walliams Allegations

Kirkham bookstore owner shares shock over David Walliams sexual misconduct claims, recalling his successful visits and the immediate retail fallout following HarperCollins and BBC actions.

Kirkham bookstore proprietor Elaine Silverwood has expressed profound shock and sadness following the emergence of serious sexual misconduct allegations against author and comedian David Walliams. The owner of Book Bean and Ice Cream recalled the highly successful personal appearances the celebrity made at her shop in 2023 and the previous year, events that drew massive turnouts of families eager to meet the children's book author.

Recalling Successful Book Signings

David Walliams visited Book Bean and Ice Cream on Poulton Street, drawing young readers and their parents who formed lengthy queues to have books signed and photographs taken. Elaine Silverwood described these events as highly successful, noting that Walliams was courteous, professional, and made time to ensure every attendee, many of whom waited hours, had a memorable experience.

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Silverwood emphasized that Walliams was exemplary to all staff members and made a special request to return after his first visit went so well. She stated that organizing author visits provided a clear test of an individual's personality behind the scenes, and by that measure, the comedian was flawless during his interactions with the public and employees alike.

Industry Fallout and Publisher Actions

The shock of the recent revelations was compounded by the swift actions taken by major industry players. Silverwood noted she had already read in trade press reports that publisher HarperCollins was dropping the author's books, indicating that some business consequences were anticipated. However, the overwhelming feeling among staff and owners remains one of sadness given the prior positive relationship.

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With HarperCollins no longer printing new copies of the titles, the physical availability of his books in stores like Book Bean is rapidly diminishing. Silverwood explained that while they currently have no copies on the shelves due to space being required for Christmas stock, the decision to stop stocking his titles ultimately rests with each individual bookseller as inventory fades.

Details of Serious Allegations

David Walliams was named in a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News involving accusations of grooming teenage girls as young as fifteen and abusing his position. One woman described an alleged encounter at age fifteen as a sexual assault, while multiple other women accused him of grooming them during their teenage years, marking a severe escalation in the public narrative surrounding the entertainer.

Walliams, fifty-five, has denied any wrongdoing and previously sought a court injunction to prevent the reporting of these allegations. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they contacted the news organizations to ensure potential victims were made aware of how to report criminal allegations, signaling official engagement with the claims made public in the recent investigative reports.

Government and Media Response

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy characterized the claims as the latest in a long line of reported abuses of power, pledging to meet with senior media and entertainment industry members to draw a line in the sand. She emphasized that it has been a decade and a half since the Jimmy Savile revelations and ten years since the Me Too movement, demanding meaningful steps to end harassment where power imbalances are significant.

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In response to the growing controversy, the BBC began removing his shows, including Little Britain, from its iPlayer service, while his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, dropped him. Walliams had previously sent a letter to journalists denying he was a sexual predator, admitting he behaved thoughtlessly at times but insisting he never broke the law or abused power.

Mr Justice Nicklin refused the bid for an injunction, ruling it would be an exceptionally serious interference with freedom of expression. The judge's decision came after Walliams expressed concerns about his mental health, citing previous suicide attempts, but the legal system prioritized public interest in the allegations over the individual's request for prior restraint on the press.