Boomhall House Restoration Approved for Community Use

Londonderry's historic Boomhall House receives planning approval for conversion into a nursery and cultural hub, ending decades of decay under the Boom Hall Trust.

Historic Boomhall House in Londonderry has received final planning approval to transform from a derelict 18th-century manor into a vibrant community asset. The project, which promises to breathe new life into one of the city's most recognizable landmarks, was officially sanctioned by local authorities after years of structural decay and neglect. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the estate, which has stood empty and deteriorating for more than half a century.

Project Scope and Structural Details

The approved outline planning application submitted by the Boom Hall Trust outlines a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the Georgian manor house and its surrounding grounds. The primary function of the restored site will be a day nursery capable of accommodating up to fifty children. This educational facility will be integrated with other community-focused amenities designed to serve the wider public. The redevelopment plan includes the construction of a café and a dedicated cultural space intended to foster local engagement. Additionally, the proposals feature the creation of guest accommodation to support visitors and cultural events. The physical restoration will preserve the existing shell of the historic building while adapting it for modern use. External improvements include enhanced access along Culmore Road and the addition of new car parking facilities. The landscape surrounding the estate will also be restored to reflect its historical character and improve public access.

Also read A contemporary house ‘grows’ from the ruins of an old Portuguese watermill

Stakeholder Support and Heritage Value

Councillors on the Planning Committee voted unanimously in November to approve the application, signaling strong local support for the initiative. The approval follows the dedication of the Boom Hall Trust to conserving and restoring the estate for the benefit of the general public. The Trust has managed the property through various ownership changes over the centuries before it fell into severe disrepair. Councillor Pat Murphy, who serves as the Chair of the Council's Planning Committee, publicly congratulated the Boom Hall Trust on presenting the detailed proposals. He emphasized that the restoration protects a critical element of the local heritage while generating a valuable community resource. Murphy stated that introducing educational, cultural, and community uses to the historic estate ensures its survival for future generations. He noted that the project will enable the site to maintain an active role in the social and cultural life of the district. The unanimous vote reflects a consensus among officials regarding the urgency of preserving such significant architectural history.

Advertisement

Next Steps in Development and Approval

The current approval represents only the outline planning stage, meaning significant work remains before any physical restoration can begin. The local council indicated that it looks forward to engaging further with the Boom Hall Trust as the project advances to subsequent development phases. Several additional regulatory approvals are required before construction crews can commence restoration and development work on the site. The council's statement confirmed that these procedural steps are mandatory for moving forward with the physical transformation of the property. Once all necessary permissions are secured, the Trust will proceed with the detailed execution of the nursery, café, and accommodation facilities. The timeline for these subsequent approvals was not specified in the initial announcement. However, the unanimous support from the Planning Committee suggests that the procedural hurdles are primarily administrative. The final outcome will redefine the role of Boomhall House from a symbol of decay to a center for early childhood education and community culture.