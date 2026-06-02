Boots Launches Exclusive Amika Beauty Icons Edit with £57 Savings on Haircare Bundle

Boots has released a new Beauty Icons collaboration with Amika, featuring a bundle of haircare products for £35, including two full-sized and three travel-sized items worth £92. The set comes in an orange beauty bag and includes popular products like dry shampoo, hair oil, a leave-in mask, and a nourishing mask, all with fresh scents. Boots states the deal is limited and once sold out it will not return.

Boots has introduced a new Beauty Icons collaboration with the popular hair care brand Amika , offering a curated set of best-selling products. For £35, customers receive a collection of five items, including two full-sized products and three travel-sized essentials, with a total retail value of £92.

This represents a significant savings of £57. The products are presented in a stylish orange beauty bag, making it perfect for storage or travel. The set features fresh and summery scents such as pink grapefruit, juicy apricot, and soothing vanilla, leaving hair smelling irresistible. Boots has warned that once the items sell out, they will not be restocked, creating a sense of urgency among shoppers.

The collaboration is part of Boots' ongoing Beauty Icons series, which partners with top beauty brands to offer exclusive bundles. A Boots spokesperson described the collection as packed with high performance formulas that help hair look healthier, feel stronger, and style effortlessly. Early customer feedback has been positive; one reviewer praised the set as a great way to try Amika products at a lower price, highlighting the amazing scent of the body mist.

Another user reviewed the Perk Up Dry Shampoo, noting its effectiveness on curly hair, its ability to absorb oil without leaving a white cast, and its pleasant fresh fragrance. The full-sized products in the bundle include the Perk Up Dry Shampoo, a talc-free formula that absorbs oil, reduces odor, and provides an invisible finish while restoring volume.

The Amika Aura Hair + Body Mist 90ml offers a layered fragrance starting with pink grapefruit, followed by apricot and lily of the Valley, and settling into vanilla and sandalwood. The set also includes the Multi-Tasking Hair Oil, a three-in-one product that strengthens hair, smooths frizz, and protects against heat up to 450°F, thanks to its lightweight formula infused with sea buckthorn.

Another item is the The Cure Multi-Tasking Leave-In Mask, a weightless aerosol that reinforces hair fibers with vegan silk protein and sea buckthorn, nourishing and strengthening without buildup. Finally, the Soulfood Nourishing Mask is an ultra-rich conditioner that intensely softens and nourishes strands using jojoba seed oil and sea buckthorn, suitable for daily use on porous hair or as a weekly intensive treatment.

For those seeking alternatives, Boots also features the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Full Routine Bundle for Damaged Hair, priced at £29.98 down from £59.96. This set of four full-sized products is reputed to make hair stronger and smoother. Another option is the Color Wow Dream Big Travel Kit available at SpaceNK for £30.

A shopper who received it as a gift expressed delight, saying the three products used together made her hair look fabulous and that she later purchased full sizes. A separate review for the Amika Aura Hair + Body Mist emphasized its long-lasting, strong yet not overpowering scent, recommending application on damp hair after a shower and praising its portable size





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boots Amika Beauty Icons Haircare Bundle Discount Dry Shampoo Hair Oil Mask Beauty Deal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Duran Duran to launch new arena tour at Glasgow's Ovo HydroThe 80s pop icons will be playing handful of venues across the UK later this year.

Read more »

Boots returns as Love Island 2026 beauty partner ahead of new series tonightThe high street retailer is set to stock the iconic villa with 200 major brands - including some new faces for 2026.

Read more »

'Addictive' designer perfume now £20 off at Boots'It's love at first sight. The fragrance is elegant and addictive, with warm, woody, and slightly ambery notes'

Read more »

13 beauty insiders share their number one summer beauty buyWe asked 13 beauty insiders for their one hero summer buy – here’s what they picked

Read more »