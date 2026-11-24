Boots introduces SureLeaf medical cannabis for pain and anxiety, but experts warn of high THC risks and potential psychosis in vulnerable patients.

Boots has officially launched SureLeaf, an online medical cannabis service targeting patients with chronic pain, anxiety, or insomnia who have failed conventional treatments. The new service, restricted to individuals aged 25 and over, aims to provide regulated prescriptions for cannabis flower or oil after rigorous digital assessments. This move places a major high street retailer into the pharmaceutical cannabis market, following the drug's legalization for prescription use in 2018.

Service Accessibility and Prescription Process

The SureLeaf platform operates entirely online, requiring users to share detailed medical history to confirm eligibility before booking a video consultation with a specialist. The initial monthly trial costs £89, which includes an assessment, a 10ml starter dose of medicine, and an end-of-month review appointment. Subsequent annual packages cost an additional £99, covering four follow-up appointments to monitor patient progress and adjust prescriptions as needed. Further clinical checks and the medication itself incur extra charges beyond the standard package fees.

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Chemical Composition and Medical Mechanisms

Medical cannabis treatments focus on two primary compounds: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive element responsible for the drug's intoxicating effects. The body naturally produces endocannabinoids that interact with receptors in the brain and immune system, and medical cannabis is designed to mimic these chemical messengers to reduce inflammation and fight pain. Boots offers cannabis flower with a higher proportion of THC to CBD, alongside oil formulations that vary in their ratios of THC to CBD or contain equal amounts of both compounds. Prescriptions are tailored to individual symptoms and medical histories, with the clinical intention of starting patients on the lowest possible effective dose.

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Expert Warnings on Potency and Mental Health Risks

Sir Robin Murray, professor of psychiatric research at King's College London, warns that certain medical cannabis formulations are more potent than illegal street skunk. Marta di Forti, professor of drug use, genes and psychosis at King's, notes that high-potency doses can actually worsen anxiety rather than alleviate it. Professor di Forti highlights that Home Office figures indicate street skunk contains around 16 per cent THC, which increases psychosis risk by 5 to 9 per cent with daily use. She states that private clinics on average prescribe medical cannabis with 22 per cent THC, posing significant risks even when legally prescribed.

Market Expansion and Clinical Controversy

Dr Mikael Sodergren, chief medical officer of Curaleaf International, argues that Boots' involvement will help educate the public about the legal status of medical cannabis since 2018. He suggests that many patients struggling with exhausted conventional options may benefit from this regulated access. However, Professor Murray reports that private clinics are already seeing an increase in patients developing psychosis, noting that these cases account for a minority of incidents but remain a serious concern. Professor di Forti leads the UK's first cannabis clinic for patients with psychosis at South London and Maudsley NHS foundation Trust, where she monitors these severe adverse outcomes closely.