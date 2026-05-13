Boots Offers Money-Saving Skincare Edit with Low Price and Discounted Code

Skin enthusiasts can get the Boots SPF and Skincare Edit, worth over £261, for its lowest price yet - £39.20 with a discounted code. The edit brings together 12 products from brands like Elemis, Rituals, and Beauty of Joseon. One standout product is the Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Cleanser, which is worth £33 but works out at £3.27 as part of the deal.

Any skincare enthusiast worth their salt knows that SPF is an absolute must in any daily routine, and plays a crucial role in helping to ward off the early signs of ageing.

Now, Boots is making it even simpler - and cheaper - for beauty lovers to keep their skin shielded from damaging UV rays with their latest money-saving skincare edit. UV damage is widely regarded as the primary cause of premature skin ageing, playing a part in everything from fine lines and pigmentation to a gradual loss of firmness.

Even on overcast days here in the UK, applying a high-factor SPF remains one of the most straightforward ways to safeguard skin in the long run. The Boots SPF and Skincare Edit launched earlier this year, but ahead of the warmer weather, there’s a way shoppers can get it for its lowest price yet. Worth over £261, it was initially priced at £55 before dropping to £49.

But for a limited time, there’s a discount code that drops the price by a further £10. READ MORE: Beauty fans can get £92 skincare bundle for 'free' in epic double deal Best hair removal method' that's 'pain-free' and leaves skin 'softer' has £140 of





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Beauty Makeup Hostel Deals Luxury Boots Money-Saving Skincare Edit SPF Ultraviolet Rays Fine Lines Pigmentation Firmness Discount Code Earlier This Year

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