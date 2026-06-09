Boots Slashes Price on LUMENE Overnight Balm in £10 Tuesday Deal Alongside Top-Rated Night Skincare Alternatives

An overnight skincare balm from LUMENE is heavily discounted at Boots as part of their £10 Tuesday promotion, offering a potent anti-aging formula with Nordic berry extracts at half price. The article also highlights two other highly rated night creams from ELEMIS and Medik8 for readers seeking premium alternatives.

Night-time is a crucial period for skin health, as this is when the skin enters its natural repair phase. Using nourishing overnight products is essential to support this regenerative process and prevent moisture loss that occurs during sleep.

Boots currently features an attractive deal on the LUMENE Nordic Bloom Vitality Anti-Wrinkle & Revitalize Overnight Balm, part of their £10 Tuesday promotion. The balm is priced at £10, reduced from its original £19.50, making it more affordable than the same product sold at LookFantastic. Its formulation relies on a unique Nordic Berry Pre-Retinol Complex combined with lingonberry extract, ingredients known to firm the skin and reduce the visibility of fine lines.

Additionally, the balm works to enhance skin brightness, contributing to a refreshed, well-rested appearance by morning. For those seeking to maximize benefits, Boots also offers the complementary LUMENE Nordic Bloom Vitality Anti-Wrinkle & Revitalize Rich Day Cream at the same discounted price of £10. The overnight balm has earned a strong 4.8-star rating from eight customer reviews. Positive feedback highlights its suitability for sensitive skin, appealing scent, and luxurious application feel.

One user noted, "This has been so good for my sensitive skin! It smells really good and applying it every night feels lush.

" Another shared, "I absolutely love this, it absorbs well and hydrates the skin. My skin looks smooth and glowy the next morning.

" A third added, "Yes, it has a stronger fragrance that I'm used to, but you don't notice it after a while and the results are worth it. At first it feels a little thick, like a paste, but it works onto the skin like a beautiful light balm and you wake up with lovely soft, plump skin.

" While criticism is minimal, some users mentioned a thick, paste-like consistency that may require prior serum application, as recommended by the instructions. One reviewer stated, "Very stiff and paste-like, had to use a serum first (which is recommended on instructions) to help it cover my face. Wouldn't be my first choice as a moisturiser but maybe it will work some magic.

" Beyond the LUMENE option, other notable overnight treatments include the ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial, priced at £48 from LookFantastic. This product focuses on hydration and supporting the skin's microbiome balance, holding a 4.8-star rating from a substantial 2,418 reviews. A buyers comment reads, "Skin feels and looks plumped and balanced in the morning.

" Another high-end alternative is the Advanced Night Restore from Medik8, retailing for £60. Its ceramide-rich formula aims to provide visible anti-aging benefits while reinforcing the skin's natural barrier. With over 5,390 reviews, it maintains an average 4.9-star rating. One user reported, "After using it for a few weeks, I noticed a visible transformation in my skin.

It appeared more youthful, radiant, and even-toned.

" The LUMENE balm is available through both Boots and LookFantastic. The matching day cream can be purchased via the provided Boots link. The ELEMIS facial is sold at LookFantastic, and the Medik8 treatment is available directly from Medik8





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LUMENE Overnight Balm Boots £10 Tuesday Skincare Anti-Wrinkle Nordic Berry Complex Lingonberry ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial Medik8 Advanced Night Restore Ceramide Night Cream Moisturizer

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