Border Force Staff Threaten Strike Amidst Ongoing Migrant Crisis

Border Force staff are voting on strike action, adding pressure on the government's handling of the migrant crisis. Simultaneously, crossings continue, and returns under the 'one in, one out' deal with France are ongoing.

Border Force staff, at the forefront of managing the ongoing migrant crisis , are poised to strike, delivering a fresh challenge to Sir Keir Starmer's efforts to curb illegal boat crossings. Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will soon participate in a ballot to determine whether they will initiate industrial action. Their responsibilities encompass patrolling the English Channel and identifying vessels involved in smuggling activities or attempting small boat crossings.

This potential strike action represents a significant setback for the Prime Minister, who is facing mounting pressure to effectively address the migrant crisis and demonstrate control over the situation. The PCS general secretary, Fran Heathcote, voiced strong concerns, stating that it is unacceptable that their members have endured six years without resolution to these long-standing issues. While the need for a strike ballot to compel managers to address the concerns is regrettable, it is clear that our members are unwilling to tolerate further inaction. This situation highlights the urgency and frustration felt by those working on the front lines of the crisis and underscores the critical need for effective solutions and improved working conditions within the Border Force.\Adding to the complexities of the situation, at least 400 individuals crossed the English Channel in five small boats on a single day, before being brought to Dover by RNLI and Border Force vessels. The people smugglers appeared to be capitalizing on a temporary break in adverse weather conditions, which had previously halted crossings for the past week. Photographic evidence showed small children among those arriving. Marine trackers indicated that at least two other UK search and rescue vessels were actively deployed in the Channel following these crossings, highlighting the scale of the operation. Concurrently, a third individual has been removed from the UK under the 'one in, one out' agreement with France, which is aimed at curtailing small boat crossings. According to Home Office sources, the individual, an Iranian national, was returned to France on Friday. This followed the removal of an Eritrean man earlier the same day, after he lost a High Court bid to prevent his removal, and the deportation of an Indian national the previous day. Further emphasizing the government's commitment to this agreement, the first flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK under the deal are expected to commence in the coming week. While specific numbers remain undisclosed, sources indicated the aim is to achieve a level close to parity, reflecting the reciprocal nature of the 'one in, one out' arrangement. The government remains steadfast in its strategy of dealing with the crisis, aiming to deter illegal crossings and combat the organized criminal groups who profit from human smuggling.\Government ministers have publicly lauded the returns facilitated by the 'one in, one out' deal, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy describing them as an 'immediate deterrent' to potential migrants seeking to cross the Channel. The government plans to expand the number of returns under this pilot program in the coming months. Speaking to broadcasters, Mr. Lammy emphasized the importance of increasing returns, noting a 14 percent rise in the number of people returned to their countries of origin. He highlighted his personal role in this effort during his tenure as foreign secretary, and asserted the continued importance of these actions. The pilot program with France is seen as a major step forward, providing an immediate deterrent. The focus is on dismantling the organized criminal networks involved in human smuggling and ensuring that individuals without a legal right to remain in the UK are returned to their home countries. The government is determined to address both the immediate challenges of the migrant crisis and the underlying causes, with a focus on border security, deterring illegal immigration, and combatting criminal activity





