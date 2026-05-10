Boris Becker's child maintenance dispute with ex-wife Lilly Becker

Lilly Becker, the second wife of Wimbledon tennis champion Boris Becker, has accused him of being in arrears with child maintenance payments for their son Amadeus. Despite the ongoing dispute, Boris has continued to contribute to school fees and a five-figure sum. However, Lilly claims she is owed a substantial six-figure sum, which could buy a lot of sausages.

Does Boris Becker even know how much a 16-year-old boy eats? Especially when that teenager is built like, well, Boris Becker ? The question is asked by an exasperated Lilly Becker , second wife of the Wimbledon tennis champion, and mother of his son Amadeus.

She mimes standing in front of the fridge, door open.

‘Here in Germany we have these big sausages – die Würste. To eat one would take me three days. For Amadeus that’s a snack. Fifteen minutes.

Gone! He’s a bottomless pit. I can’t fill him up. ’ Ditto with clothes.

She points out that Amadeus is taller than his dad now, but the latest growth spurt has been rapid.

‘He’s a different size every six weeks. Thank God he doesn’t want designer gear; he’s not into logos.

‘Amadeus is a British boy through and through but the cost of living in England on a single income was too much for me. ’ We will get to this, but surely his dad, one of the most celebrated sportsmen in the world, helps here? Becker famously went to prison in 2022 after being found guilty of hiding £2.5million in assets following his 2017 bankruptcy, but he has now rebuilt his life (and, presumably, at least some of his finances).

His bankruptcy was discharged in 2024. Lilly is slightly built but draws herself up from the waist, eyes ablaze. If she played tennis (she doesn’t), she’d be going for the killer ‘Boom Boom’ serve about now.

‘Let me tell you something about Boris. The last time I said to him “he could do with some clothes”, he bought Amadeus a designer hoodie and took him and his school friend to a five-star resort in Dubai. It shows how out of touch he is that he’ll make these grand gestures but he won’t pay the money a court has ordered him to pay to cover the basics.

‘Since he got out of prison, he’s had time to make a new baby, go on expensive holidays, post all happy family stuff on Instagram. What about the teenager he already has? Boris and Lilly Becker were married from 2009 to 2018 and share son Amadeus, who was born in 2010 Lilly with Amadeus. The Dutch model claims her ex-husband doesn’t provide money to cover the basics of looking after their son.

My boyfriend has helped me out with those basics before, and it’s not even his duty. Aren’t you ashamed by that, Boris? ’ Lilly has this habit of addressing her ex – who has five children with four women, including a daughter who was famously conceived in a restaurant broom cupboard during an illicit liaison – as if he’s in the room with us. Sometimes her tone is one of annoyance.

Bizarrely, she can even be quite sweet about him. At this moment, she’s just resigned, exhausted, absolutely furious.

‘Making babies is lots of fun, isn’t it? ’ she says to the absent Boris.

‘Raising them, that’s the art. I don’t remember you doing that. I did the hospitals at midnight, the homework and the crying and the hormones. But off you go, talking about what a good father you are.

’ Blimey. What on earth have we stepped into here? All-out war, it seems. It’s widely known that when the nine-year marriage between Boris and Lilly ended in 2018 it was an acrimonious split.

What perhaps wasn’t appreciated, until now, is that the battle has been fought in courtrooms both in the UK and Germany. At the heart of Lilly’s frustrations today is the issue of child maintenance. Back in 2018, the family courts in the UK ordered Boris Becker to pay £8,000 a month to Lilly, to cover the costs of raising their child. At first the money was paid.

Even when it was clear Boris was in hot water, financially speaking, his son did not suffer. The private school fees were still and continue to be met, as was the core maintenance payment.

‘The trustees made sure it was paid, because they understand what a court order means,’ Lilly says, pointing out that this money was ring-fenced. When Boris went to prison, however, that core maintenance payment stopped. She says she was ‘very understanding about it’, given the circumstances.

‘I didn’t make a fuss about it. I knew it was a difficult situation. I thought “We will work this out, in time”. I thought “He will make this right when he gets out”.

’ Hurrah, then, that Boris had to serve only eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence. As soon as he was released from prison, there was a lucrative book deal. He was back on the media circuit, free to earn, free to (as Lilly puts it) ‘have his nice life and post from Portofino on his Instagram’. Since 2024, Becker has been married to Italian Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, who is 22 years his junior.

Amadeus in Dubai with father Boris and step-mum Lilian. Lily described the trip as ‘out of touch





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