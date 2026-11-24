Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, citing restored reputation and indispensable US intelligence support for Kyiv's defense efforts.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a direct public appeal to President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, urging the US leader to utilize his remaining time in office to broker a resolution to the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute in London, Johnson argued that ending the conflict would allow Trump to significantly restore his international reputation across Europe and globally. The former UK leader emphasized that despite his persistent efforts to communicate this perspective, his messages have thus far "fallen on deaf ears" within the current US administration.

Johnson Critiques US Strategy on Ukraine

Johnson delivered a landmark address that sharply criticized the strategic weaknesses present in Western policy approaches on both sides of the Atlantic regarding the ongoing conflict. He attributed Trump's recent appeasing tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin not to blackmail or leverage, but to the US President's temperamental reaction to what he perceives as a politically motivated "hoax" by Democrats. Johnson stated that Trump was frustrated with the constant inquiries regarding Russian influence in the 2016 election, which he believes has contaminated his strategic viewpoint on Russia.

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Johnson explicitly dismissed allegations that Putin possessed compromising material on Trump, noting that he did not believe any such evidence existed. Instead, he characterized the dynamic as a personal irritant for the US President, who has reportedly been angered by the focus on Russian election interference. Johnson expressed regret over this obstruction to peace, highlighting that Trump still has two years left in his term to effectively bring the war to a close if he chooses to act.

Zelensky Compared to Churchill for Resolve

In a striking historical parallel, Johnson compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain's Second World War leader Winston Churchill, praising his steadfast defense of his nation when surrender seemed like the only logical option. Johnson recalled that during his tenure in Downing Street, intelligence received in February 2022 indicated Russia intended to occupy all of Ukraine within five days. At that time, British plans were limited to organizing aerial drops to support a resistance movement, anticipating the total collapse of the Ukrainian state.

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Despite those dire predictions, Ukraine has successfully defied every forecast regarding its demise. Johnson noted that recent Ukrainian military successes, including strikes on a Russian warship in the Mediterranean and attacks on the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, have shocked the Kremlin. These operations, which demonstrate Ukraine's continued offensive capability, serve as a testament to Zelensky's leadership and the resilience of the Ukrainian military forces.

US Intelligence Vital for Ukrainian Offensives

While criticizing Trump's diplomatic stance, Johnson firmly acknowledged that US contributions to Ukraine's defense remain the critical factor determining whether the country can continue fighting or accept defeat. He stated that the involvement of US intelligence in recent spectacular Ukrainian operations should not be minimized. Johnson asserted that American assistance is indispensable to Kyiv's ability to sustain the war effort, reinforcing the necessity of continued US engagement despite political disagreements.

Johnson described Trump's current approach to Putin as "nauseating" in a subsequent interview with Times Radio, further underscoring his frustration with the lack of decisive pressure on Moscow. However, he stopped short of dismissing Trump's potential positive impact, reiterating that the US President holds the unique leverage to end the conflict and reshape his global standing through such a diplomatic achievement.

Criticism of European Leadership Hesitancy

Beyond his commentary on US policy, Johnson directed severe criticism at European leaders for their reluctance to fully support Ukraine. He characterized their approach as suffering from half-heartedness, vagueness, and irresolution, arguing that this hesitation is directly costing tens of thousands of lives. Johnson called for a more robust and unified European response to the crisis, blaming the lack of decisive action for prolonging the suffering.

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As part of his proposed solution to resource the defense effort, Johnson advocated for the allocation of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. He emphasized that the financial resources held by European nations could be instrumental in sustaining Kyiv's military capabilities. The former Prime Minister concluded that without a change in both American diplomatic strategy and European commitment, the war is likely to continue with devastating consequences for the Ukrainian people.