Borrowers Should Check Mortgage Date Before Bank of England Decision

Borrowers are being urged to check one mortgage date before the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision to avoid being pushed onto a more expensive deal. The key date to check is when their current mortgage deal ends.

Borrowers are being urged to check one mortgage date before the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision, or risk being pushed onto a far more expensive deal.

The Bank of England is due to announce its next base rate decision on June 18, with Bank Rate currently at 3.75%. Many homeowners will be watching to see whether the Bank holds, cuts or signals a tougher path ahead, especially after recent volatility in mortgage pricing. But Joseph Lane, a mortgage broker at Mortgage Lane, said some borrowers were focusing on the wrong deadline.

He warned that a homeowner’s own mortgage expiry date could matter more than the Bank of England announcement, especially if their current fixed deal was about to end. The danger is falling onto a lender’s standard variable rate, also known as an SVR. Recent Moneyfacts data shows the average SVR is still 7.13%, far above many fixed-rate products and well above the current Bank Rate.

Joseph said: ‘The Bank of England date is important, but your own mortgage end date may be more urgent. If your fixed deal is about to finish, the real risk is not just what happens on June 18. It is whether you drift onto an expensive SVR while waiting for the perfect moment. ’ The date hiding in your mortgage paperwork The key date borrowers need to check is when their current mortgage deal ends.

That sounds obvious, but Joseph said many homeowners only had a rough idea of when their fixed rate expired and that can be costly. He added: ‘People often know their mortgage is ending ‘around summer’ or ‘later this year’, but that is not precise enough. You need the actual end date, because that tells you when the lender’s revert rate could kick in.

’ A fixed-rate mortgage normally gives borrowers a set payment for a fixed period, commonly two, three or five years. Once that period ends, borrowers usually move onto their lender’s SVR unless they switch to a new deal. Joseph said: ‘The SVR is often the default position. It is not usually where you want to end up by accident.

If you are on a competitive fixed rate and suddenly move to a much higher variable rate, the monthly jump can be nasty. ’ Waiting for a cut can still cost you The biggest mistake, Joseph said, was assuming it was always best to wait until after the Bank of England decision. A borrower may think a rate cut will bring cheaper mortgage deals.

But if their current deal ends before they act, the saving they are hoping for could be wiped out by even one or two months on an expensive SVR. He said: ‘Some borrowers are waiting because they believe rates might fall. That may or may not happen, but what matters is the cost of waiting. If you spend weeks on a high SVR chasing a slightly better fixed rate, you need to ask whether that gamble actually saves you money.

’ Joseph said homeowners should compare the real numbers, not the headlines: ‘If your payment jumps sharply on the SVR, the cost of delay can add up quickly. A marginally cheaper deal later may not compensate for the extra money you paid while waiting. ’ Why June 18 may not move your deal anyway Another misconception is that fixed mortgage rates move automatically when the base rate changes.

Joseph said this was where borrowers could get caught out: ‘Fixed mortgage rates are not simply the base rate with a lender margin added on top. They are influenced by swap rates, funding costs, competition, inflation expectations and how much risk lenders want to take. That means fixed deals can move before the Bank of England does anything.

’ That is why waiting until the announcement can be risky, he added: ‘By the time the decision arrives, some lenders may already have repriced. If markets have already expected a hold or a cut, the best available deals may not suddenly improve on the day.

’ Recent reporting has shown the market remains sensitive to inflation expectations, high borrowing costs and global uncertainty, with Halifax reporting a third monthly fall in UK house prices in May while affordability remains stretched. Joseph added: ‘Borrowers should not build their plan around one announcement. The question should be: what options do I have now, what happens if I wait, and what is the cost if I am wrong?

’ The simple check that could save a nasty shock Joseph said borrowers should check five things before June 18: their deal end date, current interest rate, lender SVR, early repayment charge period, and product-transfer options. The product transfer is especially important, he said. This is where a borrower switches to a new deal with their existing lender, often without a full remortgage process.

Joseph added: ‘A product transfer can be useful if you want speed or if your circumstances have changed. It is not always the cheapest option, but it can be a very practical one, especially if a full remortgage would be difficult or slow. ’ However, he warned against accepting the first offer without compariso





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Bank Of England Interest Rate Decision Mortgage Pricing Fixed-Rate Mortgage Standard Variable Rate Swap Rates Funding Costs Inflation Expectations Global Uncertainty Product-Transfer Options

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