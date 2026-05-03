Boston Celtics Suffer Historic Collapse, Blow 3-1 Lead to Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics made NBA history in the worst way possible, losing a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning Game 7 defeat. The absence of Jayson Tatum and a late-game rally that fell short sealed their fate, while Joel Embiid and the 76ers advanced to face the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics suffered a devastating and historic collapse in the NBA playoffs, losing a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in a dramatic Game 7.

After dominating the first four games of their Eastern Conference first-round series, the Celtics fell apart in the final three matches, losing Games 5 and 6 by significant margins (97-113 and 106-93) before succumbing in the decisive Game 7. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in the NBA playoffs win the series 95.6% of the time, making Boston’s collapse one of the most shocking in league history.

The Celtics’ struggles were compounded by the absence of their superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who was ruled out of Game 7 due to knee stiffness. Coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Tatum’s absence just hours before tip-off, stating that the medical staff and he had decided it was best for him to sit out. Tatum had been a dominant force in the series, averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and his absence left a gaping hole in Boston’s offense.

Despite a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, where they nearly erased a ten-point deficit, the Celtics ultimately fell short against a determined 76ers squad led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid’s stellar performance, coupled with strong contributions from his teammates, secured Philadelphia’s place in the next round. The 76ers will now face the New York Knicks, who advanced after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in their series.

This upset will be remembered alongside other legendary comebacks in NBA history, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run, where they overcame a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors. The loss marks a significant setback for the Celtics, who were expected to contend for the title this season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers’ resilience and Embiid’s leadership have positioned them as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. The series also highlighted the importance of key players like Jaylen Brown, who stepped up in Tatum’s absence but couldn’t single-handedly carry the team to victory. As the playoffs progress, all eyes will be on Philadelphia to see if they can continue their momentum and challenge for the championship





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