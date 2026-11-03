Boston Globe Critic Devra First Faces Backlash Over Cheesecake Factory Political Review

Devra First drew heavy criticism for turning a Cheesecake Factory review into political commentary, calling the French dip cheeseburger wretched after Trump administration officials praised it.

Devra First, a food critic for The Boston Globe, has triggered a wave of public ridicule and reader complaints after publishing a review of The Cheesecake Factory in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The piece, which deviated significantly from traditional culinary critique, was widely interpreted as a vehicle for political commentary rather than an assessment of dining quality. The backlash intensified after First labeled one of the chain's most popular items, the French dip cheeseburger, as 'wretched,' a stark contrast to the glowing endorsements it recently received from high-ranking members of the Trump administration.

Political Origins of the Dining Review

The controversy surrounding this specific restaurant review stems from a broader political skirmish that erupted during the final days of the midterm election campaign. The tension began when former President Barack Obama made a jesting remark about President Donald Trump's interior design choices for the White House. During a campaign appearance in Ohio, Obama joked that the White House looked 'like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,' specifically noting the excessive use of gold decor. This comment provoked an immediate and furious response from Donald Trump, who defended the restaurant chain as a symbol of successful American business and accused his predecessor of elitism.

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The dispute quickly escalated beyond casual banter, drawing in other key political figures. Vice President JD Vance characterized Obama's comments as 'super-elitist,' while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took direct action to demonstrate his support for the chain. Bessent publicly ate at a Cheesecake Factory location and praised the dining experience, specifically highlighting the French dip cheeseburger as a dish worthy of recommendation. He urged the 'Martha's Vineyard set' to try the restaurant, stating, 'I had a great meal, always have a great meal.' This official endorsement from the Trump administration set the stage for Devra First to feel a sense of civic duty to investigate the establishment firsthand.

Critic's Approach and Environmental Analysis

Devra First framed her visit not merely as a food critique but as a cultural investigation. In her article, she wrote that 'as a food critic and a patriot, I knew it was my duty to review a meal at the restaurant through the lens of this cultural moment.' To aid in this assessment, she enlisted the help of fellow Boston Globe journalist Meredith Goldstein, who admitted to being a long-time enthusiast of the Cheesecake Factory brand. The two journalists arrived at the Chestnut Hill location at 5pm, where First immediately turned her critical eye toward the restaurant's famously elaborate and chaotic interior design.

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First's description of the decor was vividly negative. She compared the atmosphere to 'Vegas thrown up in a Tuscan villa after riding an old-timey carousel.' Her critique detailed ceiling lights that resembled 'inverted portals to hell,' dark structural columns, and a bewildering assortment of decorative features. Despite the overwhelming sensory assault, First acknowledged that the environment matched customer expectations perfectly. The discussion then shifted to a comparison between the consistency of the restaurant's service and the performance of the federal government. Goldstein argued that the chain's ability to consistently satisfy customers was a trait the government should emulate, noting that they 'give us extra avocado.'

Culinary Disappointment and the Wretched Burger

The core of the backlash focused on First's evaluation of the food, particularly the dish that had been praised by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. While Goldstein ordered her usual Santa Fe salad with extra avocado and no cheese, First chose the French dip cheeseburger, which was priced at $21.50. Her assessment of the meal was overwhelmingly negative. She declared the burger 'wretched,' citing specific technical failures in its preparation. She complained that the cheese was poorly melted, the bun was excessively soft, and the accompanying beef broth tasted like a stock cube dissolved in lukewarm water.

First extended her criticism to the side dishes, adding that 'even the fries were utterly resistible.' Her disappointment was not limited to the taste; she also questioned the structural integrity and temperature of the components. The harsh review of the French dip cheeseburger served as the primary target for reader anger, especially given that the burger was the specific item defended by the current administration. The stark contrast between Bessent's positive experience and First's scathing verdict created a narrative of political bias that dominated the subsequent public reaction.

Public Backlash and Accusations of Snobbery

Readers of The Boston Globe responded with immediate and sharp criticism, accusing Devra First of snobbery and misusing her platform for political posturing. One commenter wrote, 'What a bunch of virtue signaling snobs here. Bet you dollars to cheesecake most of you will eat at McDonalds when no one is looking. Including the author.' Another user offered a more sarcastic appraisal, writing, 'Congratulations, Devra, on finally reviewing a restaurant worthy of your talents!' The consensus among the online response was that the review was excessive, pretentious, and disconnected from the average consumer's experience.

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First attempted to contextualize her dislike for the burger by linking it to political behavior. She speculated that Bessent's repeated ordering of the same meal was a sign of cognitive dissonance, writing, 'Maybe he made a bad decision once, and rather than admit he was wrong, he just kept pretending it was good and repeating the mistake.' She concluded that this behavior did not 'instill confidence' in his judgment. This final political dig served as the culmination of her article, further alienating readers who felt the culinary review had become too entangled with partisan politics.