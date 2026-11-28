Vladimir Casseus, a Boston high school psychologist, was charged after a 19-year-old student alleged grooming and sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

A Boston high school psychologist, Vladimir Casseus, 36, was arrested on November 24 after a female student, 19, at Edward M Kennedy Academy for Health Careers reported to teachers that he allegedly sexually abused her. Casseus allegedly met the student when she was 15. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the alleged abuse took place over an 18-month period.

Casseus was arraigned in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on November 25, according to CBS News, and he pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $20,000 bail, and prosecutors say he would be required to wear a GPS monitor if released.

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Charges Filed Against Casseus in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office has charged Casseus with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, dissemination of obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness, witness intimidation and two counts of attempting to commit a crime. Each charge reflects a separate part of the allegations described in the office's press release.

According to the district attorney's office, the student told one of her teachers that from October 2024 to April 2026, Casseus allegedly exposed his genitalia to her on FaceTime and engaged in other sexual acts. The office said he repeatedly enticed her to commit sexual acts with him.

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The office also alleges that Casseus tried to touch the student's breasts and genitals while they were together in his office. It further states that he commented on her appearance and told her about confidential meetings with other students.

In a criminal complaint cited by CBS, the student said she hung up during one FaceTime call because she was in shock. She described herself as a 15-year-old virgin at the time, according to the complaint.

Positions of the District Attorney and Defense Attorney

District Attorney Kevin Hayden described the charges as egregious violations by a person of trust and authority. His office says the student reported that Casseus tried to remove her clothes during counseling sessions and threatened to report her to the Boston Emergency Services Team and the state Department of Children and Families if she did not agree to touch him.

Court paperwork viewed by the Daily Mail includes a text message from Casseus to the student. In it, he wrote that she should do whatever she needed to do to heal from him, and he apologized for his part in the situation.

Daniel Gaudet, the attorney representing Casseus, has denied the allegations. He told the judge that his client is a father with a good family and a reputable career, with no criminal history. Gaudet said in court that Casseus has dedicated his career to working with students and has never harmed them.

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Boston Public Schools said the allegations are deeply disturbing and thanked public safety and law enforcement agencies for their coordinated work. The district said Casseus had been on leave since December 2025 and was immediately placed on administrative leave after reports of inappropriate conduct.

Bail Conditions and Steps for Affected Families

If Casseus is released on bail, the district attorney says he must have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 except his own children. He is also prohibited from practicing psychology and from working at schools.

Hayden urged parents whose children may have interacted with the psychologist at the high school to contact authorities if they have suspicions that their children may have been harmed. He wrote that the alleged incidents may not be isolated and that any information provided would be thoroughly and sensitively investigated.

Survivors of child abuse and exploitation are encouraged to contact the Children's Advocacy Center of Suffolk County or the Child Protective Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to receive comprehensive services.