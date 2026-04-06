Botched Heist Leaves Luxury Cars Smashed in New York City

A failed robbery attempt in Manhattan resulted in the destruction of several high-value vehicles, leaving a trail of wreckage and sparking a police investigation. The suspects remain at large after the incident in Hell's Kitchen.

A failed heist attempt in New York City resulted in the destruction of several luxury vehicles, totaling an estimated $524,000 in damages. The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 AM at a parking garage on West 43rd Street in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, leaving a trail of wrecked high-end cars in its wake. The attempted robbery involved multiple vehicles, with at least four sustaining significant damage during the botched operation.

The suspects, who remain at large, reportedly fled the scene in a gray BMW that was not stolen from the garage, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The incident highlights the vulnerability of luxury vehicles to theft attempts and raises concerns about the security measures in place at parking facilities.\Among the damaged vehicles was a 2025 white Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE P400, valued at approximately $95,000, which became wedged under the parking garage's metal gate after the attendant activated it during the heist. A blue 2023 McLaren Artura, with a market value estimated between $160,000 and $229,000, was found smashed and abandoned on the sidewalk near a FedEx building. A black Mercedes G-Class AMG G 63 SUV, worth around $180,000, was also involved but appeared to have escaped serious damage. A white 2018 Volvo XC60, priced around $20,000, suffered damage to its driver's side door and a shattered front windshield. The owner of the Volvo, Hassam Al G, expressed his shock at the scene, stating he was surprised to see his car damaged and the area filled with police activity, learning about the robbery inside the garage. The vehicles were targeted in what appeared to be a grand larceny auto operation attempt.\Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the incident, with forensic teams on-site to gather evidence and process the scene. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and the whereabouts of the suspects remain unknown. The police reported that all the vehicles have been recovered. Social media users have expressed their concerns, with one individual noting that the parking garage has been targeted by car thieves in the past. This raises questions about the parking garage's security measures and the potential for future incidents. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The investigation seeks to determine the motives behind the attempted robbery, identify the individuals involved, and assess the extent of the damage





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Heist Luxury Cars New York City Theft Investigation

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