Bouncy Castle Deal: Get an Outsunny 3-in-1 for Just £141.75 at Yimbly

Save over £30 on this popular bouncy castle with a double discount at Yimbly, perfect for keeping kids entertained this bank holiday weekend. Includes trampoline, slide and pool.

As the bank holiday weekend approaches, families are looking for ways to entertain children, especially those with spring or summer birthdays. A popular choice, bouncy castle s, are currently available at a reduced price through Yimbly , a marketplace owned by Reach Plc.

The Outsunny 3-in-1 Kids Bouncy Castle, normally priced at £174.99, is currently on sale for £157.49. Applying the discount code SPRING10 provides an additional 10% off, bringing the final price down to £141.75 – significantly lower than the £184.99 price on Amazon. This deal is particularly attractive due to the availability of quick delivery options.

Orders placed before 12pm can benefit from Next Day Delivery (£5.49), while Express Delivery (£4.99) promises arrival within 1-2 days, ensuring the bouncy castle can be enjoyed throughout the bank holiday weekend. The Outsunny 3-in-1 Bouncy Castle is designed with an eye-catching octopus theme and vibrant colours, aimed at captivating children aged 3-8. It’s not just a bouncing surface; it incorporates a trampoline, a slide, and a small pool, offering a versatile range of activities.

For those seeking simpler alternatives, Argos offers a Bestway 6.9ft Paddling Pool for £32 (reduced from £40), suitable for children aged 6 and up, and Asda sells a Bestway Spiderman Play Centre for £40, featuring a slide and suitable for children aged two and above. This play centre can be used with or without water. Customer reviews on Amazon offer valuable insights into the product.

Many users praise the ease of assembly, with one stating it takes less than 20 seconds to inflate once the included blower is attached. The size and quality, considering the price, are also frequently highlighted as positives. One reviewer described it as 'My purchase of the year,' exceeding quality expectations. While some mention the blower is noisy, this is generally considered a minor issue, especially when used outdoors.

Concerns about the bouncy castle’s suitability for older or taller children are also raised, with one reviewer suggesting it’s best for children up to 8 years old. However, overwhelmingly, the feedback is positive, with customers emphasizing the fun it provides and its good value for money. Several reviewers specifically mention the quick and easy setup and deflation, as well as its compact storage.

Overall, the Outsunny 3-in-1 Kids Bouncy Castle appears to be a popular choice for families looking to add some excitement to their bank holiday weekend





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Bouncy Castle Toy Deals Bank Holiday Yimbly Outsunny

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